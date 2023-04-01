UW planetarium-Cartwheel Galaxy

This photo of the Cartwheel Galaxy and its companion galaxies was imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope. The UW planetarium will host a program titled “James Webb Space Telescope” at 7 p.m. on April 15, at 7 p.m.

 UW planetarium/Courtesy

The University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium is switching its lineup for April.

“We are changing up our schedule a bit by moving our music programs to Friday evenings,” Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator, said in a news release. “Our live-science talks will be Saturdays; full-dome films will continue on Saturdays; and even-numbered Tuesdays are our ‘Wyoming Skies’ constellation tours.”

