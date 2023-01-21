UW planetarium-Heart Nebula

The “Heart Nebula” in the constellation Cassiopeia.

 University of Wyoming Planetarium/Courtesy

The University of Wyoming Planetarium has announced its jam-packed schedule for the month of February.

Show times for evening programs were updated to start at 7 p.m. for the remainder of the spring. Weather permitting, an observing night is planned at 7 p.m., Feb. 1, on the roof of the Physical Sciences Building for the comet C/2022 E3.

