Image: Pillars of Creation (NIRCam Image)

The famous Eagle Nebula, or Messier 16, is a young open cluster of stars in the constellation Serpens. Here, it is seen through the James Webb Space Telescope. The Eagle Nebula, as well as other stars, will be discussed during the “Stellar Graveyard” program at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium.

 UW planetarium/Courtesy

After being closed since Aug. 9 because of electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule.

“We regret that the repairs to the planetarium following the flooding in Laramie in August took so long to complete,” Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator, said in a news release. “Fortunately, we’re back and ready to open our doors to audiences again. Our first ticketed program back will be Halloween evening for a special music show of ‘Dark Side of the Moon.’ Bring costumes and we’ll have candy for trick-or-treaters.”

