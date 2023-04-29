The University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will play host to James Hood’s “Mesmerica” on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, with one-hour performances at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each evening.
Tickets are $12 for ages 6-13 and $34 for adults. For tickets, go online at https://tickets.mesmerica.com/laramie/. The planetarium, which seats 64, is in the basement of the UW Physical Sciences Building. However, “Mesmerica” will only use 58 seats for its performances. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis outside of designated ADA/wheelchair seating.
“Mesmerica” is described as a visual musical journey that brings the mesmerizing music of Grammy-nominated composer and percussionist James Hood together with visually hypnotic, 3D-animated art curated from artists around the world. Through March 21, Mesmerica has sold out 1,000 shows in 30 North American cities, according to its website.
“The power of immersive music and art is like no other art form,” Hood said in a UW news release. “It has the ability to create unique moods and brain states, and we’re so thrilled and honored to be able to showcase this full-dome presentation in such a wonderful venue as the planetarium.”
Hood has a diverse musical background. He played drums in the British-American rock band The Pretenders; has an ongoing two decades-plus run as the mastermind of the visionary ambient/electronica act Moodswings; and has an expansive array of production and soundtrack projects. Hood’s albums “Ceremony” and “Pure Ceremony” each reached No. 1 on the World and New Age charts in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.
“Mesmerica” is a special event outside of the planetarium’s regular monthly schedule. Moodswings LLC oversees ticketing and marketing for its events, said Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator.
“They are scheduled to run each Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. through May 20,” Gilbraith said. “They only release tickets for sale once the previous weekend sells out.”
Gilbraith adds there is a hold on the theater for “Mesmerica” performances to run Sundays if there are extremely strong ticket sales.
May schedule
The May planetarium shows will premier three new science films. Each film will be accompanied by a 30-minute live presentation, and a question and answer session to substitute for its full one hour live presentations on Fridays and will also show on Saturdays. Saturday evenings will see the return the “Liquid Sky Music” series. The first and third Tuesdays will be live presentation of “Wyoming Skies.”
There will not be a 2 p.m. show on May 6 while the planetarium undergoes maintenance and upgrades, but will be open for the evening programs that day.
To purchase tickets or receive more information about programs, email planetarium@uwyo.edu or leave a voicemail and a call-back phone number at 307-766-6506. Tickets are $5 for the public and $3 for students, senior citizens, veterans, first responders and those under 18. Seating is free for children under 5. Reservations or pre-purchase is not required, and walk-ins are welcome. To pay for tickets with a credit card go online at https://www.uwyo.edu/uwplanetarium/ticket.aspx.
May 2 and May 16, 7 p.m., Wyoming Skies — What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: Stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
May 5, 7 p.m.; and May 13, 2 p.m., 5000 Eyes: Mapping the Universe with DESI — The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) is creating the most detailed map of our nearby universe. Installed on the Mayall telescope on Kitt Peak in Southern Arizona, DESI’s 5000 independently operated robots can measure the light from thousands of galaxies at once. Join us as we explore the science, instrument, and people behind this global endeavor.
May 5-6, 7 p.m., Liquid Sky: Retro Hits — Enjoy a custom playlist of “out-of-this-world” music from top artists in genres of rock, indie, pop, electronic, and more in 5.1 surround. The 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent. The public can submit and request their own playlists for private programs and parties.
May 12, 7 p.m.; and May 20, 2 p.m., Cosmic Mashups: Gravity, Galaxies and Supermassive Black Holes — Supermassive black holes are found in most galaxies and we’re beginning to uncover how the merging of galaxies activate galactic centers. This engaging fulldome film was produced by Fiske Planetarium in collaboration with APS Professor Dr. Julie Comerford and former graduate student Dr. Becky Nevin through support from an NSF award.
May 13, 7 p.m., Liquid Sky: Indie Rock — Enjoy a custom playlist of “out-of-this-world” music from top artists in genres of rock, indie, pop, electronic, and more in 5.1 surround. The 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent. The public can submit and request their own playlists for private programs and parties.
May 19, 7 p.m., Forward! To the Moon — Narrator Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters will launch a journey beyond the Earth towards a sustainable future in space. NASA’s 21st century Artemis program, named after the Greek moon goddess and twin of Apollo, is the next step in our mission to explore the universe and land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the moon. Produced by Fiske Planetarium in collaboration with TEND Studio.
May 20, 7 p.m., Liquid Sky: EDM — Enjoy a custom playlist of “out-of-this-world” music from top artists in genres of rock, indie, pop, electronic, and more in 5.1 surround. The 4k resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent. The public can submit and request their own playlists for private programs and parties.
May 26-31: Closed for Memorial Day break.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, go online at www.uwyo.edu/physics/planetarium/schedule.html.