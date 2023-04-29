The University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will play host to James Hood’s “Mesmerica” on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, with one-hour performances at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each evening.

Tickets are $12 for ages 6-13 and $34 for adults. For tickets, go online at https://tickets.mesmerica.com/laramie/. The planetarium, which seats 64, is in the basement of the UW Physical Sciences Building. However, “Mesmerica” will only use 58 seats for its performances. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis outside of designated ADA/wheelchair seating.

