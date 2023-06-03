Artemis II

This European Space Agency visualization is of the Artemis II mission, which will take astronauts to the far side of the moon. The Artemis program will be highlighted during “Forward! To the Moon,” a full-dome movie, that will be shown at UW’s Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

 European Space Agency via UW Communications

During June, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will have a scaled-back program schedule, as many of its student workers will be away that month.

“As we get into our summer months, our talented planetarium student staff will be away doing research, internships and other activities. As a result, we will be truncating our public show schedule for the month of June,” said Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator, in a news release. “We are available for private shows, field trips, summer camps, parties and other bookings throughout June, but realize that our availability is limited.”

