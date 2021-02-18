The University of Wyoming is making plans for the 2021 fall semester that could include more in-person experiences and fewer restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a report to the UW Board of Trustees Wednesday morning, President Ed Seidel said the goal is to allow all faculty and staff access to a vaccine at least six weeks prior to the Aug. 23 start of the semester and then have 70% of the campus community vaccinated. Six weeks would be enough time for a person to get two doses of a vaccine several weeks apart and then wait two weeks to develop maximum efficacy.
“We’re going to push hard on vaccinations, which is going to be important for us to open in the fall,” he said.
In addition to depending on vaccine availability and acceptance, plans are also contingent upon a continued downward trend in infection numbers, he said. UW is currently reporting 13 active cases of COVID-19 and 21 people in quarantine.
“Currently, the trends are in the right direction,” he said.
Tentative plans for the fall semester include in-person classes conducted at maximum capacity and in-person athletics, assuming the state relaxes guidelines regarding the size of gatherings.
Seidel said a final recommendation about fall plans would be made during the first few weeks of June.
In response to questions from board members, Seidel said he wasn’t sure if a 70% vaccination rate was a realistic goal, but he did say UW would be direct in its messaging.
“The UW community is one that tends to be educated about scientific issues and is more accepting of this generally,” he said. “We have been concerned about this. There are parts of Wyoming and the country where there is misinformation about vaccines.”
Will Laegreid, who directs the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab and leads on-campus surveillance testing efforts, said he thought a 70% benchmark was achievable. A plan would need to be developed to collect that information from people, however.
“People are not required to report vaccination,” he said. “That’s going to be one of our biggest challenges, and we can manage that as well.”
UW employees and students living in UW residence halls are included in Phase 1c of the Wyoming Department of Health’s vaccination distribution campaign. Seidel estimated those groups should be able to make an appointment to receive a vaccine in the next six weeks. Other students could have access to a vaccine sometime this summer.
For more information about UW’s COVID-19 response, go to www.uwyo.edu/campus-return. For information about testing, call 766-COVD or email COVID19@uwyo.edu. For information about vaccination, email COVIDVX@uwyo.edu.