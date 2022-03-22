A 61-year-old University of Wyoming professor has died after being caught in a backcountry avalanche while skiing in western Wyoming near the Idaho border.
Jay Norton, a UW Extension soil fertility specialist, was skiing Thursday in the Game Creek drainage on the western slope of the Teton Mountains near Victor, Idaho, when the avalanche happened, according to the university.
“We have lost a talented and beloved member of our community,” said UW President Ed Seidel. “Our hearts go out to his friends and family as we all grieve his loss.”
Norton’s spouse, Urszula Norton, is an associate professor in UW’s Department of Plant Sciences.
“Dr. Norton was a consummate scholar who was committed to the improvement of Wyoming agriculture and support of its natural resources,” said Scott Miller, head of the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management. “He was able to engage with students at both a personal and professional level at a rare level, and he brought a high level of energy and goodwill to every activity.
“To know Jay was to love him, and he will be deeply missed. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Urszula, and son, Cazi.”
Norton was skiing with companions in Game Creek Canyon in Wyoming just east of Victor when Teton County Search and Rescue responded to the avalanche call, the Teton Valley News reported.
The party had been staying at the Plummer Yurt, and Norton and an unidentified older woman were buried in the slide on the northeast aspect of Game Creek. They were located and uncovered by their companions, according to Teton County Search and Rescue. The woman was conscious but Norton was unconscious.
The companions performed CPR on Norton but he died as search and rescue responded. He was the second person killed in an avalanche-related incident in Teton County this season, said Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr.
The woman was transported to a hospital in Driggs, Idaho, via helicopter, Carr said.
In the 24 hours before the avalanche, the area had received between 4 and 5 inches of fresh show and the avalanche hazard was rated as moderate at higher elevations and low at lower elevations, the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center reports.
Carr said that considering the risks of skiing in the backcountry is subjective and he wouldn’t speculate about Norton’s party being out at that time.
“They have to mitigate their own risks,” the sheriff said. “Moderate danger indicates it’s possible (an avalanche) can happen. It can even happen when the risk is low.”
Teton County Search and Rescue was able to respond to the avalanche scene quickly, Carr said.
“We have our own helicopter and we were able to fly to the location fairly quickly,” he said. “But it’s a fairly remote location and it wasn’t exactly easy access.”
In the end, Carr said the outcome was a tragedy and he expressed sympathy for Norton’s family and friends.
“It’s just an unfortunate way for what was an otherwise great ski vacation to end up,” the sheriff said. “We extend our great sorrow to all those affected by this tragedy.”