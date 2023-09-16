University of Wyoming Professor Emeritus Eric Nye

University of Wyoming Professor Emeritus Eric Nye has been elected as a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries, one of the oldest and most prestigious learned societies in the world.

Nye joins about 3,000 other fellows of the society, based in London, of whom fewer than 150 are from the United States, according to a news release.

