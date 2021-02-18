A few weeks into the spring semester, the University of Wyoming is reporting 13 active cases among the campus community and 21 people in quarantine.
President Ed Seidel, in speaking to the UW Board of Trustees Wednesday morning, said the small number of cases reflected a national downward trend and praised the efforts of those administering vaccines and operating the on-campus testing facility.
“We are really on top of this as a university,” he said. “I’m quite pleased with the efforts that everyone is putting into this to monitor and keep this down.”
Seidel said the university has seen a total of 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and has run more than 125,000 tests. For those on campus this spring, undergraduates are being tested twice a week while faculty, staff and graduate students are tested once a week.
“It’s rare among universities to have a testing capability that’s as comprehensive as ours,” he said.
Since Feb. 1, UW has offered a limited number of free COVID-19 tests to members of the public who aren’t displaying symptoms. Saliva-based tests are processed at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, with results usually delivered in 24 hours.
Seidel said UW can offer 375 tests per week to community members 8 or older on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who want to be tested can sign up for an appointment at www.uwyo.edu/alerts/covid-19/public-testing.
Meanwhile, UW is collaborating with Albany County Public Health and Ivinson Memorial Hospital to continue administering vaccines. The county is currently receiving about 600 doses a week and scheduling appointments for those in Phase 1b, priority groups 4-6 of the Wyoming Department of Health’s vaccination distribution campaign.
“That’s expected to grow dramatically as we go forward,” Seidel said of the number of doses the county is receiving.
As those who work in education, UW employees fall into Phase 1c, priority group 3, while those living in dormitories are in Phase 1c, priority group 4. Seidel estimated those groups will be able to start making appointments in the next six weeks.
“We’re moving very aggressively on that,” he said.