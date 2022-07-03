After nine years of planning, a construction date is in sight for the new University of Wyoming residence hall project.
The $250 million project promises to bring a new level of competitiveness and quality to the UW campus — initiatives that Wyoming legislators supported to revamp the state’s only university.
“It has a big impact on how the campus is organized; how transportation works, how parking works,” UW architect Matthew Newman said during a meeting with Laramie City Council. “There’s things an actual housing project can do to make our students successful and we wanted to integrate that.”
The project is meant to replace the outdated residential facilities currently available on campus. The last time the university built a new residence hall was in 1967, Newman said.
The UW team developed the new plan using studies of residence halls at other universities and worked to incorporate architecture that will be conducive to creating living-learning communities and higher retention and graduation rates.
It will center around the construction of two residence halls located on the UW campus west of 15th Street. The south hall will sit at the intersection with Willet Drive, and the north hall at the intersection with Lewis Street.
The dorms are strategically placed to bring students closer to on-campus resources that can improve their experience, like Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center, the student union and Coe Library, Newman said.
The new dorms will include a variety of room layouts for students, as well as community game room and kitchen spaces, all purpose classrooms, study rooms and a handful of apartments for employees. A new dining center will be attached to the north residence hall.
One goal of the project is to bring students closer to green space, in contrast to the abundance of concrete surrounding the current dorms. The project will necessitate the demolition of parking areas outside of the union and recreation center, which will be converted into a lawn that will provide recreation opportunities and better connect the campus for pedestrians.
The university is entering the permitting process with the city and state, and expects to break ground on the project this November with an estimated completion date in March 2025, Newman said.
There are some concerns about the impact of supply chain issues and inflation on the final cost of the project that the university is considering, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said. Despite this, the construction will still be able to proceed.
Driving changes
Some nearby road infrastructure will need to be updated to accommodate the changes on campus, Newman said.
Construction is already underway for a parking garage at Ivinson Avenue and 10th Street. The structure is intended to make up for spaces lost during the union parking lot conversion. The first floor of the parking structure will also house the UW Police Department.
This area will become a transportation hub to the campus, with the UW transit system making stops there, Newman said.
The UW team is also planning to construct a roundabout on 15th Street and Willett Drive. Sections of 15th Street will be closed to account for construction during this time. A gradual conversion of a section of Lewis Street into a service road is expected as well.
This raised concerns for some members of Laramie City Council, who wondered how parents would safely drop their kids off at the UW Laboratory School with heavier traffic in the area.
“We’re going to need to increase thought to make those crossings safe and accessible,” council member Andrea Summerville said.
Other council members raised concerns about organizing maintenance and snow removal responsibilities between the university and the city and considered the impact construction will have on residents who live nearby.
The university is in contact with city staff to work through some of these issues, Newman said.
“I think (this project) does bode well for our shared community and our town and gown relationship,” Mayor Paul Weaver said. “I do think it’s worth mentioning that there probably will be substantial controversy around aspects of the 15th Street project.”
Weaver said that the city should prepare to work through some of these problems with community members and the UW Board of Trustees.
“I think it’s important for the city of Laramie to know that the university is modernizing and updating its on-campus housing to stay competitive in attracting new students,” he said.