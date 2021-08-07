U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., tapped into the knowledge of an expert source from the home state of his constituents Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Barrasso, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, welcomed University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel to the nation’s capital to testify before that committee chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The hearing was about the role of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science and its programs.
“I would especially like to thank Dr. Edward Seidel for making the trip from the University of Wyoming in Laramie,” Barrasso said during his introduction of Seidel, according to a press release from the committee. “… (Seidel) is also an astrophysicist and former member of the Argonne National Laboratory’s Board of Governors. Dr. Seidel was recruited to the National Science Foundation in 2008 and oversaw the creation of the cyberinfrastructure office. He later led the foundation’s largest science unit.
“Dr. Seidel is a fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. We are lucky to have a university president with such relevant experience for this important discussion (Thursday).”
Seidel highlighted the need to further support the strengths of the DOE Office of Science in his written testimony.
“Stronger efforts are required, not only via an ‘all-in-government’ approach across DOE and other agencies, but in deep partnerships with academia and industry with enhanced attention and funding to support more comprehensive public-private partnerships,” Seidel stated. “Recommendations for such activities abound; the recent Council on Competitiveness report on ‘Competing in the New Economy’ recommends specifically expanding formal DOE Lab missions to encompass economic competitiveness.”
Seidel also discussed the opportunities for science in rural America.
“Of all the problems faced, the development of the workforce and the pivot of the economy are central to rural America’s, and to the nation’s future,” he said. “The EPSCoR program of DOE and NSF is a major tool to build the education and research capacity of states like Wyoming.
“But I would urge creation of new mechanisms for even deeper partnerships with the DOE Office of Science, particularly its national labs, around research, education and innovation programs to grow our tech-savvy workforce and our economies.”
Other committee witnesses joining Seidel during the hearing included: Dr. J. Stephen Binkley, Office of Science, U.S. Department of Energy acting director and principal deputy director; and Dr. Thomas Zacharia, Oak Ridge National Laboratory director.
For more information and to view the complete hearing, visit the website: https://www.energy.senate.gov/hearings/2021/8/full-committee-hearing-on-the-role-of-and-programs-within-the-doe-s-office-of-science.
“This national effort, needed to compete in the global economy, must encompass the assets from universities, national labs and industry,” Seidel stated to conclude his testimony. “Such efforts require contributions not only from the Office of Science, but from the entire federal, academic and private sector components, each with different approaches and strengths. This must include rural regions of America, with their unique assets, culture and talent base, in order for our national efforts to succeed in this global competition.”