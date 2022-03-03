State and academic officials hope that tourism in Wyoming, its No. 2 industry by revenue, will get a boost with a new educational initiative that aims to collaborate with industry to expand the economy and create training opportunities.
The effort is getting some state money and officials have eyed additional money in coming years, they said during an event Wednesday at the University of Wyoming. Meanwhile, the Legislature is meeting at the state Capitol in Cheyenne to deliberate on a budget.
This latest subprogram is part of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership. UW said the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality initiative is launching with $3.14 million. For WIP overall, Gordon’s budget request to lawmakers includes some $55 million for two years, said UW President Ed Seidel.
The new plan was unveiled in a so-called ribbon cutting to launch WORTH. At the event, an interim executive director of WORTH was announced: Dan McCoy, who has led a related UW outdoor recreation and tourism management degree program.
The idea for something like WORTH began several years ago when McCoy spoke to tourism executives about the then-nascent outdoor recreation program, he recalled for the audience of a few dozen in-person attendees Wednesday.
While stakeholders were excited in 2017, they also wanted to know “what else is the university doing to advance these critical industries,” McCoy said.
“Our response is, ‘Trust us,’” and once the outdoors program was running, there would be further developments, he said. The new plan is “the next logical step.”
WORTH has several pillars, according the description to officials, including John Koprowski, dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. It includes academics, working with stakeholders, doing research that can help industry further develop and having a sort of extension program statewide.
WORTH “lends an element of credibility” to tourism in the state and “legitimizes” it, said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. She is among the members of the new UW program’s advisory committee.
WIP has already received about $25 million, with some $14 million for UW, Seidel said. “It’s not only here (at UW), it’s in collaboration with the community colleges ... (which creates a) multiplier effect.”
A goal of WORTH is to find homegrown talent, Seidel said. In meeting with his community college counterparts, he said they plan for “specific outcomes.” He said that such benchmarks could help achieve goals that a joint legislative appropriations committee sought in recommending WIP get about $27.5 million for next year and another $27.5 million in 2024 “if we meet certain milestones.”