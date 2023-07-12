UW campus 1

In this Aug. 22, 2022, file photo, University of Wyoming students walk across campus on the first day of the fall semester.

 Laramie Boomerang/file

CASPER — The University of Wyoming continues to struggle with falling enrollment and retention rates as fewer students seek out and stay in Laramie for their college education.

UW Provost Kevin Carman addressed ongoing enrollment concerns at Wyoming’s only four-year university in an email last week to university staff and announced a schoolwide effort to solve what he described as the school’s “enrollment challenges.”

