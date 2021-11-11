A team of University of Wyoming students is part of the first round of winners in the XPrize Carbon Removal Student Competition, a $100 million competition funded by the Musk Foundation and administered by the XPrize Foundation.
Announced in April, billionaire Elon Musk has put up $100 million for a four-year competition to develop technologies that can remove waste carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Part of the competition includes teams of university students tasked in two tracks: demonstrating carbon removal; and measurement, reporting and verification technologies.
Overall, 23 student-led teams were awarded a cumulative $5 million. The UW team is one of five $100,000 winners of the measurement, reporting and verification track.
“We’re super excited,” said Lander Stone, 21, a Laramie junior on the team who studies environmental science and brings a GIS expertise. “It’s a really big honor to be part of this project. It’s also a really great honor for Wyoming to be selected.”
Anna Savage of Greybull is the team and project lead and will continue to develop the CO2 sensing technology with Stone, a 2018 Laramie High School graduate; Shane Heavin of Rock Springs; and Danielle Jones of Gillette.
That the UW student team’s work was not only recognized, but held up as showing enough promise to develop further is “exciting as all get-out,” said Charles Nye, a research scientist at the Center for Economic Geology Research in the UW School of Energy Resources who supervises the team.
He described their technology, the Gen 1 Sensor, as a necessary component for carbon sequestration, along with other potential applications. The sensor can detect CO2 in soil to the sub-parts per million level.
“We’re not actually doing just capture under this project,” Nye said. “We’re enabling it and making a new generation of experts — like Stone — ready to do other work in that area.”
The Gen 1 soil gas monitoring sensor was created by Earth Platform Systems for UW. With the $100,000 prize, the team will work on the next evolution of the technology, the Gen 2 Sensor.
Being on the front lines of an escalating battle against climate change is something Stone said he’s thought about for years.
“This is going to be an amazing project and is something I’ve been interested in for a really long time,” he said. “When I was younger, I heard about the idea of carbon sequestration, and I’ve always been interested in ways to improve environmental health and awareness.”
He said the solution is likely going to be a multi-pronged approach to the problem of not just eliminating CO2 emissions, but effectively storing and repurposing waste CO2.
“As we move forward with continued climate change issues, I think this is going to be a good way to fight against that and ensure longevity for the human population,” Stone said.
Both Stone and Nye said the focus now is developing the technology to sense any CO2 that could potentially escape sequestration.
As a UW student who grew up in Wyoming, Stone said his ambition is to help preserve the past and future of the Cowboy State and its economy.
“While this project is to support the environment, it’s also a project that will help to preserve the longevity of the Wyoming energy industry, assuming that we can reduce carbon emissions and continue this recycling process,” he said. “The end goal is recycling all this carbon either back into the energy industry or into new products like plastics, automobiles and buildings.”
The next evolution of the senor will include many improvements, said Savage, who also said she’s excited to be part of a growing trend to develop carbon capture technologies.
“Our main goals are to make it smaller, more accessible and easier to deploy,” she said. “The technology is already really innovative and advanced. What we want to do is make sure that companies and private institutions can actually deploy these sensors and get good baseline data to move the carbon sequestration industry forward.”
ON-SITE USE
Earlier this year, Nye and Earth Platform Systems owner Ben Flickinger set up the Gen 1 near the site for the Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project about 10 miles north of Gillette. Also near the Dry Fork Station power plant, CarbonSAFE is another UW research effort to prove the viability of sequestering a large volume of CO2 deep beneath the Powder River Basin.
That application helps the team move forward toward practical use, Nye said.
“This submission is based on a site that is being considered for carbon dioxide capture and storage,” Nye says in a UW press release announcing the team’s prize win. “Being able to utilize and improve technology that is part of a real-world site — that has a high probability of being Wyoming’s first carbon capture and storage site — will allow this team to evaluate its sensors using authentic data.”
Savage said that the interdisciplinary nature of the collaboration is a strength of the project, allowing students to get involved.
“The School of Energy Resources is leading a lot of cutting-edge research, and this is a great way to get students involved on the ground,” she said. “We are very grateful to be able to assist with a real carbon storage project, and we are deeply humbled to have been selected for the XPrize award.”