Starting 7:30 p.m., Saturday, a new tradition will be born at the University of Wyoming. Its first annual Concertmaster Fund Recital will be presented livestreamed from the Buchanan Center Concert Hall.
The initial plan was to do this live, with a donor’s reception to follow. Unfortunately, the pandemic eliminated those plans, which is why people are invited to join this free livestream instead.
UWSO Music Director Dr. Michael Griffith will introduce the event. UW Symphony concertmaster Jessica Caviness will be joined by Dr. Nathália Kato, piano, and the Ostara String Quartet in a program of Haydn, Grieg, and Saint-Saëns.
ABOUT JESSICA CAVINESS
Caviness has been playing violin since she was three-years-old, when she heard the instrument for the first time and fell in love with it. She studied under Nora Smilovici for the next 15 years, and played with the symphony orchestra at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte for five seasons, starting at the age 11. As a teen, she participated in the Union Symphony Youth Orchestra for two years, serving as concertmaster for one year.
She also performed with the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra for one year. During the summers, she attended Cannon Music Camp, the Luby Violin Symposium, and Eastern Music Festival. Jessica holds a Bachelor of Music Degree in Music Performance from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she studied under Dr. Fabián López.
During her time in Greensboro, she also held a position with the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree at the University of Wyoming, where she studies with Dr. John Fadial.
Caviness enjoys performing as a soloist, as well as performing in ensembles, and loves playing chamber music with her colleagues in the Ostara Quartet. She also enjoys working on original music in her new duo with flutist Rachael Lawson, called Jess and Rae.
After graduation, she plans to return to Charlotte and pursue orchestral positions, as well as set up a private teaching studio. She also hopes to continue writing and producing original music and giving solo recitals, with the goal of inspiring her students and her community by sharing her love of music.