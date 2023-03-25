University of Wyoming graduate students Giovanna Volpi, of São Paulo, left, and Brittany Kubiak, from Cleveland will perform during the third annual Concertmaster Fund Recital at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall.
Orchestra audiences are used to this ritual: The houselights dim, out walks the concertmaster, who tunes the orchestra and then the concert begins.
But, unless the orchestra plays something with a big concertmaster solo, one seldom gets to hear them alone. That is about to change.
The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will continue its tradition of presenting talented concertmasters as soloists during the third annual Concertmaster Fund Recital at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall. A private reception for ticket holders and the performers will top off the evening.
“Wonderful music, wonderful food, wonderful company. What more can you ask?” said Michael Griffith, director of orchestral activities at UW.
General admission ticket prices are $40 for this special Concertmaster Recital fundraiser. To purchase tickets, visit the UW Performing Arts box office, call 307-766-6666 or go online at tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
The event is designed to strengthen the endowment that funds the Moore Concertmaster Fellowship.
UW Symphony Orchestra concertmasters Brittany Kubiak, from Cleveland, and Giovanna Volpi, of São Paulo, Brazil, will be joined by pianists Augusto Barbieri, from Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, and Henrique Rabelo, from Rio de Janeiro — all UW graduate students — in violin sonatas by César Franck and Johannes Brahms. Volpi also will perform a work by Marlos Nobre from her native Brazil, and the evening will conclude with a Baroque duet by Jean-Marie Leclair. Rabelo was this year’s winner of the recent Jacoby Competition.
“This event will be in UW’s beautiful recital hall, so seating is limited,” Griffith said. “Order your special tickets now. Musically, this will show you the very best UW has to offer.”