University of Wyoming graduate students Giovanna Volpi, of São Paulo, left, and Brittany Kubiak, from Cleveland will perform during the third annual Concertmaster Fund Recital at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall.

 University of Wyoming/Courtesy

Orchestra audiences are used to this ritual: The houselights dim, out walks the concertmaster, who tunes the orchestra and then the concert begins.

But, unless the orchestra plays something with a big concertmaster solo, one seldom gets to hear them alone. That is about to change.

Michael Griffith, D.M.A is the University of Wyoming Director of Orchestral Activities.

