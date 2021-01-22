This year, many of us have been forced to get creative with how we connect with others. Across the world, artists and musicians have found unique ways to continue performing, from playing instruments on apartment balconies to livestreaming solo concerts from living rooms. The University of Wyoming Symphony is no exception to this resilience.
The desire to perform as an orchestra required in depth problem-solving, ingenuity, and tenacity of musical spirit. That’s how Michael Griffith, the UW Symphony conductor, came up with the idea to perform Aaron Copland’s Pulitzer Prize-winning composition, Appalachian Spring. There were two reasons that he chose this particular piece of music.
“First of all, I truly believe it’s the greatest piece of music written by an American. Also, it was originally written for a very small orchestra,” Griffith said. This is ideal for a performance during which an orchestra must be whittled down because musicians must socially distance from each other.
Copland wrote Appalachian Spring in 1944 for the Martha Graham Ballet Company. It premiered at the Library of Congress’ Coolidge Auditorium, which was a small space for an orchestra. The original arrangement reflected this pared down ensemble. Later, Copland arranged it for a full symphony. Griffith believes that it will be a unique opportunity for an audience to hear the original arrangement in all its beautiful simplicity.
As a ballet, Appalachian Spring tells the story of a young couple in Appalachia. The music is quintessentially America. It includes the iconic Shaker melody, “Simple Gifts,” as well as square dance music and open harmonies that one associates with sweeping American landscapes.
There will be no audience present in the performance space. The entire performance will be livestreamed for free on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. While the musicians may find it strange performing to an empty auditorium, the knowledge that an audience will be enjoying the performance virtually provides consolation and joy.
“There is something special about a bunch of individuals working hard and then gathering in a space to put it together for one moment in time. There’s almost a spiritual quality to that moment,” Griffith said in response to the question about why it was important to put on the performance despite an empty auditorium.
Griffith said that the UW Symphony was implementing strict safety measures. They are utilizing special masks, physically distancing, and stopping 30 minutes into the performance to vent out the air. He said there were many challenges in organizing the event, but they felt it was worth the effort.
“Don’t worry that it won’t be perfect. Just worry that it won’t be,” he said. This has his been his mantra for the entire year. It was inspired by a line from a Stephen Sondheim musical, Company.
“Playing music and performing is just what we do,” he added.
The show must, and will, go on.
WATCH THE PERFORMANCE
You can access the free event by visiting the UW Music Dept.’s Upcoming Performances site at www.uwyo.edu/music/upcoming_performances. Click on the “Get Access” button next to the Appalachian Spring information. The live performance will stream on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. MST.