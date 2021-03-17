On Thursday, March 18, the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra (UWSO) will play its academic year’s swan song for a virtual audience.
For the past year, the pandemic and social distancing have prevented large orchestras from performing. In response to COVID-19, the UWSO has been playing chamber orchestra pieces. Chamber music is a form of classical music that is composed for a small group of instruments.
UWSO Music Director, Michael Griffith, was determined to present a traditional “big” piece to punctuate the symphony’s unprecedented season. In order to do this, music written for a large orchestra had to be arranged for a smaller ensemble.
“We owe it to our loyal audiences, and I owe it to the students,” Griffith said. The UWSO’s finale will feature an arrangement of Gustav Mahler’s 4th Symphony. Mahler is known for his massive symphonies, and through the pandemic his symphonies have been successfully adapted for smaller orchestras. For example, as the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra came out of lockdown, they performed several Mahler reductions.
Mahler’s Fourth Symphony opens with flutes and sleigh bells, symbolizing Viennese fiakers, or elegant horse-drawn carriages that are emblematic of Mahler’s adopted city. The Viennese sensibility of Gemutlichkeit (cheerfulness, coziness) permeates the symphony. Its passionate moments are rapt with hope and triumph.
Where most symphonies are powerful in their last movements, Mahler chose to end this one gently and peacefully. In a press release, Griffith says that this work by Mahler is one of the expressive and beautiful pieces of music ever written. Performing the work will be an incredible accomplishment for the UWSO.
In addition to the Mahler symphony, Griffith has also included an arrangement by Igor Stravinsky titled "In Memoriam Dylan Thomas," which is inspired by Thomas’ poem, “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night.”
It will open the concert with its searing words, “Rage, rage against the dying of the night.” Griffith hopes that the joy of Mahler’s piece will be an excellent counterpoint to Stravinsky’s rage.
Singing for the final song of the Mahler arrangement is UW faculty member and soprano, Maureen Boddicker. Boddicker has performed on campus and throughout the region, including a performance of songs from West Side Story several years ago. The tenor for Stravinsky’s piece is Nathan Snyder, who was a lead in UW’s production of Copland’s opera, "The Tender Land."
JACOBY COMPETITION CONCERT
Because of COVID-19, UWSO’s Dorothy Jacoby Concerto Competition performance had to be reconfigured.
The concert was originally scheduled for May. Because UW decided to go completely virtual for the last few weeks of the semester, the May performance was cancelled. Instead, Jacoby finalists performed in a concert on March 7.
The March 18 concert will feature the Jacoby Competition winner, Ana Huerta Fernández. Fernández is originally from Spain, and is a graduate student pianist.
Her chosen work is George Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue," which promises to be an interesting complement to the Mahler performance.
“I have loved Gershwin’s music since I was a child. This piece has a light, happy, and exciting mood,” Fernández said, adding that this joyfulness is important during difficult times.
Fernández was born in Lugo, Spain in 1998. She `has studied piano since she was six-years-old. She earned her Bachelor of Music Performance degree in the Superior Conservatory of the Principality of Asturias, finishing in 2020 with honors.
She is currently pursuing her Master of Music in Piano Performance at UW under the guidance of renowned pianist, Dr. Chi-Chen Wu. Fernández came to UW after she met Wu in a master class in Spain, and decided to follow her to Laramie to pursue Master’s degree.
“It’s an honor to win this competition. I had to work very hard, and I’m very excited to play with the orchestra,” Fernández said.
It has been a difficult year for performers all over the world, and Fernández is no exception. She said that she is excited to finally perform a concert, which is something she hasn’t been able to do in almost a year.
Fernández had one last, simple message: Watch the concert.
“It will be worthwhile,” she said.
TUNE IN
UWSO’s final performance of the school year will be broadcast via livestream at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18.
Viewers can see this free event by visiting the UW Music Department website at www.uwyo.edu/upcoming_performances.
For further help accessing the livestream, contact the UW Department of Music at (307) 766-5242.