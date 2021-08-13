The University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees approved a fall semester plan this week that incentivizes COVID-19 vaccinations and requires masks indoors through at least Sept 20.
During the meeting of UW trustees Wednesday, the board also required students and employees to get tested for COVID upon entry to the university, and 3% of the university population will be tested on a weekly basis.
The testing will now include both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and students. Since July 1, UW has been conducting random sampling and testing, but vaccinated students and employees were allowed to opt out. This will no longer be the case.
The recent development comes in light of new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated people can potentially transmit the delta variant of the coronavirus. UW students and employees will also be required to complete an educational seminar on the virus.
“Our hope is that the indoor mask requirement will only be necessary for the start of the fall semester,” UW President Ed Seidel said. At its Sept. 15 meeting, the Board of Trustees will revisit the indoor mask mandate by reviewing case numbers, testing prevalence and vaccine uptake.
On March 26, the board had voted to fully reopen the university with face-to-face classes at full capacity, face-to-face student engagement programs and in-person athletics. The fall semester plan continues to be in line with this plan, with the semester set to begin Aug. 23.
“We said in March that unless there’s a dramatic, unexpected development — such as an outbreak of some new dangerous COVID variant that is resistant to vaccines — we’d be back fully in person this fall. We are fulfilling that commitment,” Seidel said in a press release from the university.
Seidel noted that Albany County, along with the rest of the state, is currently experiencing an uptick in new cases. While the university has not mandated the vaccine for returning students and employees, Seidel stated UW was incentivizing and encouraging people to get vaccinated.
As of Aug. 9, Albany County reported 44.75% of the population was fully vaccinated. Across the state of Wyoming, only 33.87% of the population was fully vaccinated. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Albany County had 87 confirmed active cases as of Thursday, and is seeing an uptick in newly confirmed cases.
WDH recently placed Albany County in the “moderate-high” transmission levels category, and state health officials are strongly encouraging the use of masks in indoor settings. This recommendation reflects the CDC’s reversal of its earlier guideline that those who are vaccinated did not need to wear a mask.
As of Aug. 9, 2,876 UW students have reported receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and approximately 74% of UW’s benefited employees have reported receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. In considering all UW employees, some of whom are students and not benefited, approximately 55% have reported receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
“Quite frankly, the current percentages are much lower than we would like to see, but we are optimistic that they will continue to increase,” Seidel said.
UW is currently implementing a student incentive program to encourage vaccinations. The program includes cash prizes, field access passes for football games, parking permits, Apple Airpods and dining dollars. Two winners of the grand prize, coverage of up to $4,500 in tuition and fees, will be drawn for the fall semester.
“The single most important thing one can do to protect one’s health and to help us all pull out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” Seidel said.
According to the American Public Health Association, nearly all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths were among those who were unvaccinated.