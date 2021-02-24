University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will be conducting a campus town hall meeting and panel discussion regarding the racist attack that occurred on Feb. 15, the result of a racist and pornographic “Zoom bombing” at the University of Wyoming’s Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) listening session in which approximately 50 participated.
Seidel will be partnered with Frederick Douglas Dixon, director of the Black Studies Center, and will be speaking alongside Timberly Vogel, UW director of Black Studies Center community engagement, and Jacquelyn Bridgeman, UW Kepler Professor of Law and director of the School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice.
A letter sent from the UW Chief Diversity Officer Emily Monago to the university community spoke about the listening session and stated several participants session expressed their dissatisfaction with the university’s initial response to the events.
“[The] initial statement about the racist attack was not strong enough,” Monago said, “I took these concerns to heart and committed to do better,” said Monago in the letter, adding it was clear the university must do more.
Other concerns arose about the safety for students of color and minority groups as well as the need to improve awareness of and access to those resources.
Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Chad Baldwin said during a brief phone conversation that Seidel has realized the vast majority of campus community members have been impacted by the attack, and he wants to hear from those individuals regarding the broader issue of racism and hate speech on campus.
“I suspect he has some ideas about specific things that can be done,” Baldwin said, but reiterated today’s panel discussion was a chance for open dialogue between members of the university and himself.
Monago’s letter admitted the need for better communication regarding campus resources and said ODEI and the Recruitment and Retention subcommittee are creating a diversity hub that will better support campus communication and coordination.
The panel discussion and town hall meeting will take place at 6 p.m., tonight via WyoCast; Seidel and other panelist will connect through a protected Zoom link. Those joining the discussion may submit questions and comments.
TO PARTICIPATE
All members of the campus community are invited to join and the discussion is open to the public. To join, https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/townhallfeb24.
For instructions on how to submit questions and comments, visit https://uwyo.teamdynamix.com/TDClient/1940/Portal/KB/ArticleDet?ID=112813.