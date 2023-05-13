Summertime on campus

This Laramie Boomerang file photo shows a part of Prexy’s Pasture in front of the Wyoming Union on the University of Wyoming campus.

 David Watson/Laramie Boomerang

University of Wyoming staff members making less than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,900, along with additional increases based upon merit, market and compression issues, following action by the UW Board of Trustees.

Staff members making more than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,400, and faculty members will see their base pay rise by $1,200, under the plan approved Thursday by the trustees, according to a news release from the university.

