The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has given the green light for pay raises that includes one-time incentives for more than 1,000 employees.
The raises were approved during the board’s regular meeting Thursday as part of an overall compensation plan proposed by UW administration, according to a press release.
The one-time incentive is an addition to the plan presented to the board to commit $8 million annually for pay raises appropriated by the state Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon during the recent budget session.
The decision means UW employees making less than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,400 or $1,900, along with additional increases based upon merit, market and compression issues, in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
The allocation methodology focuses on providing larger percentage raises to employees in the lowest pay grades without creating additional salary compression, according to the press release.
Trustees also approved a one-time incentive payment for about 1,100 benefited classified staff making $60,000 or less. The payment, expected to come to between $1,750-$1,900, will be split between employees’ July 2022 and March 2023 paychecks.
For benefited part-time or calendar classified staff, the one-time incentive will be prorated based on an hourly rate calculated from their base pay.
The one-time payment will be paid for with $1.5 million transferred from the trustees’ special projects reserve, along with $500,000 from President Ed Seidel’s discretionary recruitment, retention and presidential impact funds.
“We appreciate the board’s support for our plan, which aims to make the biggest difference for our lower-paid employees while providing flexibility for supervisors at the unit level to direct dollars to where they’re needed most,” Seidel said in the release. “We also appreciate the board’s willingness to allocate additional funding for the one-time payment, which will come at a crucial time for many of our lower-paid employees who are especially affected by inflation.”
Under the plan for permanent raises approved by the board, the increase of about $8 million annually will be equally divided into two pools.
The first provides for a salary increase of $1,900 for employees with base pay up to $79,999.99 and decreasing to $1,400 for employees with base pay between $80,000 and $149,999.99. Employees with base salaries above $150,000 will not be eligible. For those near the bottom of the pay scale making about $24,000 annually, this piece of the increase equates to about 8%, while for those making $149,000, it will be just under 1%.
The second is an additional 2.25% raise overall, but will be discretionary and used on an individual basis to address merit, market and compression issues. Money will be distributed at the unit level, with allocations based on percentage of total payroll for employee base pay up to $150,000 (although those making more could receive increases from this pool).
All benefited employees hired before Jan. 5 will be eligible to receive salary increases, regardless of where the money comes from, the press release says. Probationary employees also will be included, but increases will not be effective until completion of their probation periods. Employees receiving promotion or retention raises during the current fiscal year are not excluded.
How the money from the second pool is used to address merit, market and compression will be at the discretion of department heads or directors with an approved review.
Along with the wide-ranging increases, state-funded graduate assistant stipend minimum amounts will increase by 4%, and departments could offer higher stipend amounts if other funding is available.