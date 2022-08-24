UW campus

University of Wyoming students walk across campus on the first day of the fall semester Monday.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

The University of Wyoming will make a supplemental budget request of $54.65 million to the Wyoming Legislature for unforeseen financial needs this academic year.

If approved, UW officials says the additional money will account for gaps in the university budget created by inflation and help address low wages for university staff and faculty members.

