Boomerang Writer
Enrollment at local higher education institutions had increased this year, perhaps providing another indicator of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
University of Wyoming saw an increase of freshman enrollment this year, with a total of 1,627 first-time students registered for classes this semester. This number indicates a 6.6% increase of in-state students and a 15.8% increase of out-of-state students, according to a UW press release.
These numbers follow a gradual upward trend of first-time student enrollment, even as overall enrollment continues to decline at the university.
A total of 11,100 students are enrolled in courses at UW this fall, down 3.3% from this time last year, according to the press release. The number of transfer students is down 9.6% from last year, for a total of 790 transfer students this fall.
UW administrators attribute the overall decline in enrollment to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including low freshman enrollment rates in 2020 and 2021 at UW and nearby community colleges.
At WyoTech, Laramie’s local technical school, enrollment has been on a steady increase. Over 800 students are expected to start classes at the school Oct. 3, an increase from last year when over 650 students enrolled, WyoTech President Jim Mathis said.
The school has exploded in popularity over the past four years, when enrollment was in the double digits after the school was on the verge of closing its doors.
Now WyoTech is working to accommodate the rapid increase of students through various construction projects and planning initiatives.
“Things are going very well, and we love Laramie,” Mathis said.
Construction work on a 90,000 square foot building on the WyoTech campus is nearly finished, and will become the center for the school’s automotive program starting Oct. 4.
The school is also considering the construction of a new dormitory building that would be located on school property and house 450 students, Mathis said. The project is still in early phases and does not have any timeline yet.
Current WyoTech housing can accommodate 625 students. This year, there is overflow housing available for students in modulars near the campus and in an apartment building behind the Maverick gas station.
While the school is sufficiently staffed this year with about 170 employees, it will be looking to hire more people to handle the influx of students in the future, Mathis said.
Enrollment rates are also forcing adjustments at UW, but these are focused more on attracting students than accommodating their numbers.
In order to increase enrollment in the future, UW will focus on improving its recruitment and student retention practices.
“We’re working closely with the community colleges to highlight the value of higher education to prospective students — and to make the transfer process as seamless as possible for all transfer students,” Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore said in the press release.
Still, this year’s freshman enrollment is the highest it’s been in over a decade, prompting hope that the university is well on its way to recovery after the slow years of the pandemic.
“Two straight years of increases in first-time enrollment give us good reason to believe we soon will turn the corner on the pandemic-driven drop in overall enrollment, which institutions across the country have experienced,” Moore said in the press release.