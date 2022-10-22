...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills,
Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The University of Wyoming’s Ethics Club is accepting nominations for SparkTank, a College of Business initiative that awards funds to local nonprofit organizations.
With the exception of organizations that received SparkTank funding this year, all Albany County nonprofit organizations that provide essential needs — such as food, shelter, safety and clothing — are eligible to participate in the event.
“Anyone may nominate an Albany County nonprofit organization,” said Kent Noble, an Ethics Club adviser and Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Faculty Fellow in the UW College of Business. “Self-nominations also are permitted.”
Nominees must submit a video — three minutes or less — to Noble at knoble@uwyo.edu no later than Nov. 16.
The video should be posted on YouTube or Vimeo, and it must provide a brief overview of the organization, its mission, community impact, funding needs and a commitment to ethical principles, such as integrity, trust, accountability, transparency, fairness, respect, rule of law and viability.
UW’s Ethics Club chapter members will screen the videos by Nov. 30, and finalists will be announced no later than Dec. 7. Students will base their decisions on the video’s content, as well as the community impact potential from a SparkTank investment.
“After the nonprofit finalists have been selected, Ethics Club members will conduct further due diligence by visiting with each of the finalists to gain additional information regarding their organization,” Noble said in a news release.
The finalists will compete in a “Shark Tank”-style competition next April, with each receiving a share of the money raised by UW’s Ethics Club and “Sales Seminar” students.
While not mandatory for SparkTank 2023, nonprofits participating in the event are strongly encouraged to begin the Better Business Bureau’s Charity Accreditation Program, Noble said.
“The free program promotes high standards of conduct among organizations that solicit contributions from the public,” he said. “The accreditation program will be mandatory for nonprofits participating in SparkTank 2024.”
Since 2018, UW’s Ethics Club has invested $240,000 — including $115,000 in 2022 — in Albany County’s nonprofit community.