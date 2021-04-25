The Albany County Vaccine Call Center is no longer scheduling vaccination appointments. COVID-19 vaccines are now readily available to the public and can be scheduled at the following locations:
• Pole Mountain Pharmacy
• Walgreens Pharmacy
• Walmart Pharmacy
• Albany Community Health Clinic
• Downtown Clinic
• Ivinson Medical Group
• Family Physicians of Laramie
• Laramie Pediatrics
• Stitches Acute Care
Two remaining walk-in vaccine clinics are scheduled for Albany County:
Wednesday, April 28
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Old Armory: 2901 Armory Rd.
Wednesday, May 5
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Old Armory — 2901 Armory Rd.
No appointment is needed to attend the walk-in clinics.
You can continue to receive updates regarding vaccine distribution within Albany County by visiting health.wyo.gov or ivinsonhospital.org/vaccine.