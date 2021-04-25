The Albany County Vaccine Call Center is no longer scheduling vaccination appointments. COVID-19 vaccines are now readily available to the public and can be scheduled at the following locations:

• Pole Mountain Pharmacy

• Walgreens Pharmacy

• Walmart Pharmacy

• Albany Community Health Clinic

• Downtown Clinic

• Ivinson Medical Group

• Family Physicians of Laramie

• Laramie Pediatrics

• Stitches Acute Care

Two remaining walk-in vaccine clinics are scheduled for Albany County:

Wednesday, April 28

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Old Armory: 2901 Armory Rd.

Wednesday, May 5

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Old Armory — 2901 Armory Rd.

No appointment is needed to attend the walk-in clinics.

You can continue to receive updates regarding vaccine distribution within Albany County by visiting health.wyo.gov or ivinsonhospital.org/vaccine.

