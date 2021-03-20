This past weekend’s winter storm caused minor delays in vaccine shipments to Albany County, but as of Thursday, normal vaccine scheduling resumed among Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the University of Wyoming and Albany County Public Health; this according to IMH Director of Marketing and Communications Sagan Wheeler early Friday morning.
Albany County Public Health Response Coordinator Bill Peska said they received 800 first-dose Moderna vaccines and 700 second-dose on Tuesday, only one day after their expected distribution date — which according to the Wyoming Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Information tentative schedule was March 15.
Concerns about immunization scheduling arose as word spread about shipment delays; however Peska said they don’t foresee any impediments but must remain vigilant as weather events and external factors (shipment limitations with distributors) contribute to distribution scheduling.
To remain proactive, vaccine providers rescheduled appointments and put a pause on future scheduling to avoid mass rescheduling, Wheeler said.
“We knew Monday was likely not going to be a good vaccine day,” she added, and at the time, they weren’t certain of when shipments would resume normal schedule.
Peska added the decision was made on March 12 to cancel vaccinations for the following Monday to ensure individuals weren’t driving in unsafe conditions. All Monday appointments were rescheduled for Friday and normal scheduling resumed.
MOVING FORWARD
Vaccine providers are constantly thinking of new ways to streamline the vaccine campaign and speed up immunization. Currently, at outreach posts like the Mountain View Medical Center, vaccine clinics average 120-180 shots a day.
Once a week, Wheeler said collaborating providers will offer “large-scale” vaccine events at the former Wyoming Nation Guard Armory building, now owned by UW.
“[The armory] has a much greater potential of individuals we can vaccinate,” Wheeler said, adding March 11’s vaccine event immunized over 600 individuals.
At the old armory, typically three to six vaccinators are on site and can administer up to five times more vaccinations during a 12-hour period (approximately 1,170) than at outreach clinics, such as the Mountain View Medical vaccine clinic, which only averages 180-200.
During the earlier stages of vaccination, Albany County only received Moderna COVID-19 vaccines; now, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses have been included in the arsenal, creating more opportunities for speedier community administration.
“I’m optimistic about the county’s vaccination efforts,” Peska said. “Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the University of Wyoming and Albany County Public Health have done amazing work and continue to push vaccinations as fast and as safely as possible.”
The next anticipated round of vaccine shipments is scheduled for March 22. Albany is expecting 1,170 first-dose Pfizer immunizations, which will then be distributed to designated providers. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the Pfizer vaccine is ordered and shipped approximately two weeks after the initial shipment of vaccines; Moderna ships three weeks after.
As providers receive their allotment of first and second doses, Pfizer and Moderna vaccine events are scheduled for the end of the month (Moderna event of March 31) and beginning of April.
“We’re excited about how quickly we’re moving,” Wheeler said.
SCHEDULING OPTIONS
As of Thursday, Albany County has administered 9,816 first doses and 3,277 second doses. Although it is difficult to accurately gauge what percentage of the population is vaccinated, a rough estimate finds that roughly 8.42% of the county is completely vaccinated. But many providers are optimistic the immunization process will faster in the coming months and more streamlined.
“Current produces of the COVID vaccines … have stated that the number of vaccines being received by states will continue to increase in the coming months,” Peska said, who added he is optimistic for the summer.
In addition to several scheduling options, Albany County vaccine clinics added a self-scheduling feature through the MyHealth Connection patient portal at IMH.
Those with an account — and are eligible for a vaccine via current priority — may receive a link to self-schedule their vaccine appointment, provided there are vaccines available.