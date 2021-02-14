Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF SNOW AND DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Laramie Valley including Laramie and Bosler. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&