...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing
snow will create very low visibilities. Hikers, hunters and
snow mobilers could easily become disoriented and lost. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A staff member receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Ivinson Memorial Hospital when the vaccine first arrived in Albany County. A new bivalent booster shot is not available to offer additional protection against the virus.
With the holiday season fast approaching, risk of flu transmission, along with a potential for other illnesses, is coming along with it.
The Wyoming Department of Health has warned that while the past two years have had low levels of flu infection, that could change this year.
“We expect influenza will circulate in addition to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses in the coming months,” WDH health officer and epidemiologist Alexia Harrist said in a news release.
Data from the Wyoming Department of Health shows that Albany County has had 16 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with 21 active cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there are 333 confirmed active cases reported.
WDH spokesperson Kim Deti said COVID-19 data could be affected by the abundance of at-home COVID-19 testing options that are now available.
The Centers for Disease Control categorizes Albany County’s community level as low, and its transmission level as high. Community levels refer to the amount of hospitalizations and strain on the health care system, while transmission levels reflect the presence and spread of the virus.
Local COVID-19 numbers have been consistent, with occasional hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, said Nicole Rooney, the chief nursing officer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She added that local hospitalizations for flu haven’t seemed higher than in previous years.
In order to protect against illness, people should get a flu vaccine and make sure they’re up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, Deti said.
Current CDC guidelines state that people age five and older should get a bivalent booster shot at least two months after their previous vaccine dose.
Flu shots are recommended for anyone aged six months and older, and can be particularly important for young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses and people ages 65 and older, according to the news release.
People can also take other precautions to prevent the spread of illness, such as staying home when they are sick for all illnesses.
“Covering coughs and frequent and effective handwashing can also help prevent many illnesses,” Deti said. “Masks are also an option people may consider.”
The Wyoming Department of Health also recommends people continue to test if they have symptoms of COVID-19.