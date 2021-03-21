CHEYENNE - A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is available for telephone appointments only throughout April.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans' benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Study can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments for Albany and Carbon Counties will be conducted via telephone. Please contact Emily Study at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment.