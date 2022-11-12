Color guard members Tom Florich, holding the rifle, and Warren Davis with the American Flag, are among those opening the Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion Post 14 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The annual event honors veterans, living and deceased, for their contributions in the military and in civilian life.
Jack Brown holds a homemade American flag that he intends to present to a veteran at the Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion Post 14 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. He attended the ceremony with his brother Jesse Brown, at his right, and his mother Annie Brown. After presenting the flag to legion officer Bill Wolfe, it was posted on the wall at the post.
Color guard members Tom Florich, holding the rifle, and Warren Davis with the American Flag, are among those opening the Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion Post 14 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The annual event honors veterans, living and deceased, for their contributions in the military and in civilian life.
Carol Rycek/For the Boomerang
Jack Brown holds a homemade American flag that he intends to present to a veteran at the Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion Post 14 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. He attended the ceremony with his brother Jesse Brown, at his right, and his mother Annie Brown. After presenting the flag to legion officer Bill Wolfe, it was posted on the wall at the post.
Veterans Day presentations at the Laramie American Legion Post 14 included both praise for veterans and a call to action to reduce the incidence of suicide and homelessness among them.
The annual event, which began as Armistice Day, commemorates the end of World War I with an armistice signed on Nov. 11, 1918. The name was changed honor all veterans in 1954.
The presentations in Laramie were held inside, with a flag honor guard from the American Legion and the Laramie High School Rodeo Club. Messages of patriotism, sacrifice, citizenship and honor and continuing service were expressed by American Legion leaders.
“No matter how they may differ in race, creed, or culture, those who fight together suffer together to achieve a common aim. In the similarity of battle dress, there is a common denominator,” said Deanna Hurless, adjunct, Wyoming Veteran Commission for Albany and Carbon counties. “As we put aside the brown, and blue, and green fabrics that made us one people on the battlefields, we can hold in our minds the tolerance we have achieved. In tolerance there is progress.”
Vice Commander Aaron Lozano spoke about the need to change the courage of that brought soldiers into battle into the courage to govern at home.
The need to govern was reinforced by Hurless, who talked about the challenges that many veterans face when returning to civilian life.
“Military service is not for the faint of heart,” Hurless noted. Most civilian jobs do not risk life or death, not in other occupations are employees subject to criminal charges if they change their minds. Unlike members of the military, civilians can live where they want and quit whenever they want.
The stress of military life, making the transition to civilian life, and isolation translate into a suicide rate among veterans that is more than 50% higher than nonveteran adults, Hurless said. The stigma of seeking care is a barrier to reducing that number, she said. She added a new approach for preventing suicide is needed.
“If we wait for someone to reach out, there is a very good chance that it will be too late,” Hurless said.
“Veterans value courage and it takes courage to ask for help. We must be proactive, ask and encourage veterans to seek help before they reach a point of no return,” Hurless said.
She asked that veterans pull from the bonds created in military service to reach out to other veterans who need help.
“Very few of us are trained counselors or mental health professionals, but we capable of listening, referring and following through,” Hurless aid.
She cited the national suicide line, reached by dialing 988, with extension 1 for veterans.
“Most kindergartners know what 911 is for but it is up to us to insure that 988 is just as widely known. By calling 988 now, we can prevent a 911 call later,” she said.
Homelessness is also associated with military service, Hurless said while adding that about 60,000 American veterans are homeless. Though veterans comprise about 7% of the population, they make up about 11% of people who are homeless, she said.
“The best way to prevent a veteran from becoming homeless is to hire one,” she said. “It is not only good policy but smart business.”
“The service of American veterans never truly ends, even when put on their military uniforms for the last time. Many still choose to protect us,” Hurless said.
The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 25% of law enforcement officers have a military background, she said.
Of the 10 million veterans today, she said, many others serve as first responders, teachers, health care workers or church leaders.