Veterans Day presentations at the Laramie American Legion Post 14 included both praise for veterans and a call to action to reduce the incidence of suicide and homelessness among them.

The annual event, which began as Armistice Day, commemorates the end of World War I with an armistice signed on Nov. 11, 1918. The name was changed honor all veterans in 1954.

