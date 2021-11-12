The contributions of veterans — not just in war, but in the service they continue to provide at home — was brought to light at an annual Veterans Day event at the Laramie American Legion Post 14 on Thursday.

About 40 people joined students and faculty from the Laramie Montessori Charter School to honor the service of veterans at the traditional time of 11:11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month.

While reminding the students that the original Nov. 11 was to celebrate the end of World War I, Deanna Hurless, legion post adjutant, noted that veterans’ contributions “reach far beyond their military service.”

Veterans can bring professionalism into the workplace, she said, encouraging those in attendance to support veterans by hiring them and patronizing veteran-owned businesses.

First Vice Commander Bill Wolf, one of five speakers at the event, said that in honoring the work of veterans, the community also honors heroes of science, public service and education. They carry their noble ideas into civilian life.

Also participating in the event were Jim Wilkinson, post chaplain; Annie Brown, Post 14 Auxiliary representative; and Mary Ann Perez, women veterans representative.

The U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 777 raised the flag and members of the Laramie High School Rodeo Club presented the service flags.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus