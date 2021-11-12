...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 8 PM MST Saturday. Strong winds will be
possible again during a similar time frame on Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
Above: Evelyn Horve from the Laramie Montessori Charter School acknowledges veteran Bill Wolf, vice commander of the Laramie American Legion Post 14, at a Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Laramie on Thursday.
RIGHT: Members of the Laramie High School Rodeo Club present the military service flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion post in Laramie on Thursday.
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
Members of the Laramie High School Rodeo Club present the military service flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion post in Laramie on Thursday.
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps League Dettchment 777 raise the flag to bring Thursday’s local Veterans Day ceremony to a close.
The contributions of veterans — not just in war, but in the service they continue to provide at home — was brought to light at an annual Veterans Day event at the Laramie American Legion Post 14 on Thursday.
About 40 people joined students and faculty from the Laramie Montessori Charter School to honor the service of veterans at the traditional time of 11:11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month.
While reminding the students that the original Nov. 11 was to celebrate the end of World War I, Deanna Hurless, legion post adjutant, noted that veterans’ contributions “reach far beyond their military service.”
Veterans can bring professionalism into the workplace, she said, encouraging those in attendance to support veterans by hiring them and patronizing veteran-owned businesses.
First Vice Commander Bill Wolf, one of five speakers at the event, said that in honoring the work of veterans, the community also honors heroes of science, public service and education. They carry their noble ideas into civilian life.
Also participating in the event were Jim Wilkinson, post chaplain; Annie Brown, Post 14 Auxiliary representative; and Mary Ann Perez, women veterans representative.
The U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 777 raised the flag and members of the Laramie High School Rodeo Club presented the service flags.