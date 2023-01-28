Wyoming logo-white

The University of Wyoming currently has more than 600 veterans learning on campus, according to Marty Martinez at the University’s Veterans Services Center.

“It is great to see the energy and the excitement they have, coming here to the University of Wyoming from all across the country, ready to come to a place with a community and environment that is so accepting of our military and our veterans,” Martinez told the UW Trustees at a meeting Thursday.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

