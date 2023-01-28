...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Very
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The University of Wyoming currently has more than 600 veterans learning on campus, according to Marty Martinez at the University’s Veterans Services Center.
“It is great to see the energy and the excitement they have, coming here to the University of Wyoming from all across the country, ready to come to a place with a community and environment that is so accepting of our military and our veterans,” Martinez told the UW Trustees at a meeting Thursday.
There are eight programs at UW that support veterans in their academic success, he said. Ten years ago, there wasn’t a single similar program at UW.
The university has also welcomed its first Vice President for Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Zebadiah Hall. Hall is the “inaugural VP in this area,” UW President Ed Seidel told the trustees.
“I think it is a very important step for the university, and one that is going to be focused around student success, and making sure that diverse communities feel safe and able to flourish at this university, which is very important to us,” Seidel said.
Hall comes to UW from Cornell, where he was the director of student disability services. Hall said he plans to prioritize student success so UW graduates are prepared to work in a “local and global society.”
The university has also launched two new committees to address current issues, according to Seidel. The first will focus on freedom of expression and respectful discourse, and will work with an external group of stakeholders, including former Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan and Matt Mead.
“I am really very excited about that,” Seidel said. “It is a serious commitment to freedom of expression from all points of view, and also laying out guidelines of what it means to have respectful discourse on the campus.”
The second committee will study ChatGPT, a chatbot form of artificial intelligence launched by OpenAI in November 2022 that has the potential to reshape education, for better or worse, according to Seidel. The chatbot can fully produce written content on any topic upon request, but does not include citations or recognize its own errors. It is “going to change education,” Seidel said.
“We have a committee that … will look at how this kind of technology can be used in the classroom, and what are the things to worry about, how might we use it to advance learning, what are the issues around plagiarism and so on,” he said.
Finally, the trustees heard reports that there remain two unfilled positions in the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab, where it has been a challenge to recruit and retain pathologists. Part of the challenge is salary, according to the university, and on Dec. 9, representatives from UW traveled to Cheyenne to meet with the Joint Appropriations Committee to discuss salary increases to make those positions more appealing.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.