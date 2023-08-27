Angelina and Dad

Angelina Harrison and her father, David.

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE — The first of three defendants to be sentenced in connection with the January shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison will spend up to four and a half years behind bars.

Sarah Heath, 26, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 to 36 months incarceration with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Assistant District Attorney William Edelman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She was also sentenced to three consecutive sentences of 180 days in prison for three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

