Vietnam vet

Hank Schwartzbauer, a Vietnam veteran, found a lighter belonging to a fellow Vietnam vet while on a plane home in 1968. Schwartzbauer is hoping to find the owner of the lighter or his family.

 Lauren Miller/Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — It’s 1968. Hank Schwartzbauer boards a plane from Los Angeles to Billings, Montana. He’s a U.S. Navy sailor on furlough from the Vietnam War.

It’s one of the many flights he took during his deployment. He can’t remember if he had a layover in Denver or if it was direct. He doesn’t know the time of year. But he will always remember looking down and seeing that shiny, gold Zippo lighter.

