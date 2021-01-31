It’s hard to separate fact from fiction when talking about the old Virginia Dale Stage Station on the Wyoming/Colorado border about 29 miles south of Laramie on U.S. 287.
ROUTE BLAZED BY EARLY TRAVELERS
This stage station was built in 1862 along a route connecting Denver with the west coast. At that time, there were hardly any settlements between the U.S. Army’s Camp Collins at what is now LaPorte, Colorado Territory, and Salt Lake City.
Before Laramie, the railroad or even Fort Sanders existed, a westward route existed through the Laramie Plains. It had been laid out in 1849 by a group of people from Oklahoma. They were heading for the newly-discovered gold fields in California. Some members of the Cherokee tribe were included; hence it has become known as the Cherokee Trail. Trappers and migrants to Utah Territory also used it.
In 1862, Ben Holladay acquired the assets of the company that operated the Pony Express along the Overland Trail. Holladay set up a stage route from Denver to Salt Lake City along the old Cherokee Trail, avoiding the Oregon Trail, which was farther north. Holladay’s route went through the Laramie Plains.
It was a profitable business, delivering goods and passengers to the Mormon capitol. Holladay hired Jack Slade, an early frontiersman, to build the new stage station where the Cherokee Trail entered Dakota Territory.
Slade had rebuilt a stage station in 1861 for the Pony Express on the Oregon Trail at Horseshoe Creek. That station was first built in 1856 (near present day Glendo, Wyoming) by the Brigham Young Express & Carrying Company, but was abandoned when it burned in 1858. It was Slade’s success at rebuilding that station that caught Holladay’s attention.
Slade’s rowdiness when drinking may be why he was quickly fired by Holladay, possibly as early as November 1862. He was replaced by Robert J. Spotswood, according to the highway marker put up by the Colorado Historical Society in 1935.
SLADE'S BACKGROUND
Joseph “Jack” Alfred Slade (1829-1864) was one of five siblings in Carlyle, Illinois. He was a veteran of the Mexican War of 1846. At 18, he had volunteered with Illinois “Company A“ (foot soldiers) and was discharged in 1848. He married a Texas girl, Virginia Marie, (or Marie Virginia) whose full maiden name is unknown.
They went briefly back to his hometown of Carlyle, but he left, reportedly to become a freighter and to guide emigrant parties. He was in the midst of the westward expansion in the days before the railroad.
Slade had a run-in with another frontiersman, Jules Beni, in the late 1850s. Jules is said to be the person for whom Julesburg, Colorado is named — he oversaw a stage station there. He was a tough character; the story goes that Slade thought Jules was a horse thief. In an encounter between the two, Jules shot Slade and left him for dead.
But Slade recovered and what happened next is the stuff of speculation, though Jules ended up dead in all the stories. Whether Slade tortured him, shot him, cut off his ears as souvenirs, or if others did the job for him is unlikely to ever be known for sure. The reported complicity of a military officer at Fort Laramie is vague. This incident became the first of the many stories that elevated Jack Slade to the ranks of infamous gunmen of the west — well-known in his short lifetime and much talked about afterward.
Whether Slade’s wife Virginia came along on his adventures is unknown, but we do know that when he was hired to build the first station at the southern edge of Dakota Territory (as Wyoming was known then), he named it for her. It could be that Dale was her maiden name, but it also could be after the beautiful intimate “dale” where it was situated. He was reported to be devoted to her, and she did go with him to Montana after Holladay fired him. They had no children.
HUNG AS A NUISANCE
The couple had a ranch outside the mining town of Virginia City, Montana in 1863. Slade was known to become unruly when drinking — he often “shot up” the town. No one got hurt, but he was a nuisance, and there were genuine outlaws around. A vigilante group composed mostly of miners, not townspeople, hung some of the bad actors and then went after Slade.
Slade’s offenses at the time were mostly disturbing the peace. The vigilante mob, emboldened by their successful routing and hanging of notorious robbers, hung Slade on March 10, 1864.
Montana’s first historian, Thomas J. Dimsdale, wrote “The Vigilantes of Montana” in 1866. Dimsdale questioned whether Slade’s drunken behavior rose to the level of a hanging crime in Virginia City, which had little in the way of laws to enforce. Mark Twain elaborated on Dimsdale’s account, turning it into a mostly fictitious story about Slade, characterizing him as a gunman feared by everyone.
Slade’s widow Virginia married Scotsman James Harry Kiskaddan a year after Slade’s death; they moved to Salt Lake City. Virginia had her first husband’s remains reburied temporarily; they are still in Salt Lake City. She left Kiskaddan after six months, intending to send for Slade’s casket to be reburied in Carlyle, Illinois, but she was never heard from again.
MYTHOLOGY TAKES OVER
This is what is more or less certain about Virginia Dale’s history and its characters but now that the myths have taken over, we will never know for sure what’s true.
An old Colorado Highway Department wooden sign photographed on the website “Rocky Mountain Profiles” states: “Slade was widely suspected of being in League with stage robbers during his tenure at Virginia Dale, and the mountain to the northeast became known as Robbers’ Roost, because of the thieves who hid there.” This could be true, but could as easily be false, just because Slade was obnoxious when drunk.
Slade lived before there were professional historians and newspapers documenting what was happening. Eyewitnesses did recall events later, but over time recollections may have been mixed up with others. Jack Slade’s story might be seriously exaggerated.
Samuel “Mark Twain” Clemens’ fictitious account of Slade’s prowess as a gunman was published in 1872 in his travel book “Roughing It.” Twain claims he met Jack Slade when accompanying his older brother on a stage to Nevada in 1861. That trip really did happen; Orion Clemens was appointed Nevada Territory secretary.
The encounter might have been possible as the stage they took was on the Oregon Trail, where Slade was before he came to Virginia Dale. But Twain claims that Slade had killed 26 men. In fact, several contemporary writers say that only one death can be attributed to Slade for certain, that of Andrew Ferrin, an 1859 employee of Slade’s who was reportedly interfering with the progress of a freight train (caravan). As early as 1907, one writer, Emerson Hough, said stories about Slade grew until the man had a “reputation as a fiend, a ghoul, and a murderer.”
Virginia Dale Stage Station is in a lovely ponderosa pine glen with rocky crags surrounding it in most directions, allowing outlaws to ride up on the station undetected. A legend persists that a stage carrying an Army payroll was held up near Virginia Dale. The story goes that the gang blew the lock off the Army transport container but were pursued by the U.S. Cavalry and killed though the money was never found. This is one of the legends that probably never happened.
An account published in 1967 in the Provo, Utah Daily Herald says that in remorse, Virginia had a zinc-lined coffin constructed and filled with alcohol to preserve Slade’s body for later burial in Illinois. Another report, published in the Great Falls Tribune of Montana in 1964 says that Slade killed a man in Carlyle “when he was 13, 22 or 26, depending on which writer you believe,” adding that is why he joined the military. Yet another published story says he killed a man in Texas.
These rumors and tall tales have been embellished by other writers since Mark Twain. Jack Slade has been a character in at least two movies “Return of Jack Slade” (1956), and “Roughing it” (2002), in which James Garner plays Mark Twin and Slade is featured. He was also a character in at least three TV series, including one episode called “Company Man” in the 1959-63 TV series “Laramie.”
VIRGINIA DALE STATION
One should not assume that only classic stagecoaches of western movies ran on Holladay’s Overland Stage in 1862. There were some like that, but others were modified wagons with a canvas cover and hard-backed bench seats. They could be changed easily depending upon whether cargo or passengers were to be carried.
The station at Virginia Dale was a “home station,” according Sylvia Garofalo, president of the club that now owns it. She says that means “you could get not only a change of horses or mules, but also a meal and stay overnight if needed.”
It was an exciting adventure to book passage on Ben Holladay’s stage. One passenger was the celebrated western photographer William Henry Jackson, who documented the station around 1867. Jackson stepped out and took photographs, using them to produce a sketch.
The large barn that Jackson sketched is gone now, but it would have been needed to keep many extra horses or mules pastured and stabled nearby. The station house itself partly served as office, superintendent’s residence, café, and rudimentary hotel.
Completion of the Union Pacific Railroad in 1869 led to the end of the Overland Stage, though Holladay had sold out to Wells Fargo in 1866 for $1.5 million. However, Holladay is also reported to have sold the Virginia Dale station to Mr. and Mrs. S. Leach. She was postmistress there until 1875 and is buried on the site. Holladay died in 1887 in Oregon, after gaining and losing a fortune in western railroads.
ROADSIDE ATTRACTION
Virginia Dale, Colorado is an unincorporated settlement with a Community Club founded in 1921. In 1964 the historic stage station and an adjoining house that the club had been using were given to the Club by Fred Maxwell and his wife, former property owners.
Dicksie May of Laramie recalls her grandparents and friend Shirley Lilly telling of the popular dances and events held at that station from the beginning of the 1900s. Typical of western hospitality, families brought their children for the fun occasion.
In 1985, the structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Sites. The Club received a $30,000 grant from the Colorado Historical Fund to begin stabilization of the structure, which they claim is the only one remaining on the Overland Trail. (An unrestored building does remain from Holladay’s Little Laramie Stage Station west of Laramie on Mandel Lane, though its history is less well-known.)
Restoration of the Virginia Dale Stage Station was essentially completed by 2018. The Emil Hurzeler house next door was built in 1909 as a residence for the operators of the general store and post office that was inside the stage station in the early 20th c. At that time, the highway to Ft. Collins from Laramie went by the old stage station; travelers often stopped.
In 1932, the route of U.S. 287 was moved about a mile west, bypassing the store and old stage station. The owners built a new store next to the highway — later it became Funk’s Restaurant. “They really had good food there,” says Jerry Hansen, a retired Laramie truck driver. “I used to stop there all the time when I was driving that road in the 1950s, but then it started going downhill.” That building remains, though it has not been in operation for many years.
WANT TO VISIT?
To see the reconstructed stage station, it is necessary to make an appointment as it is surrounded by private land. The Virginia Dale Community Club volunteers offer group tours from May to October; make arrangements at: vdcc8922@gmail.com . A historical marker on the east side of U.S. 287 describes the nearby station. More information can be obtained on the Club’s website: www.virginiadalecommunityclub.org.