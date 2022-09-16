Virtual Reality Phobias

Nick Harrell holds up a pair of virtual reality goggles that are used in therapy to treat his fear of flying during a demonstration of the technology to treat phobias at the National Mental Health Innovation Center in Aurora, Colo. Behavioral Health Scientist Sam Hubley is at right. 

 P. Solomon Banda/AP File

CODY — Imagine putting on a pair of goggles that could transport you to Paris, that could take you to the zoo, that could let you watch a play or catch butterflies in an open field or even play with dogs.

Cody Regional Health is making that a reality for their patients and residents through a partnership with MyndVR, a provider of virtual reality solutions for senior citizens.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus