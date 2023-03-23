As the ship cruised off the coast, Laramie resident Michael Day watched, mesmerized. Off in the distance a bank of clouds moved down the rim of the glacier. It was falling katabalic winds. These blow off the large elevated ice sheets of Antarctica.
“It was beautiful,” Day said. “It looked like clouds, but is really wind falling downward.”
That experience was just one of many Day relayed during his recent presentation at the Eppson Center for Seniors. The presentation began with a video Day made, filled with his stunning photography and video clips.
Day said just getting from Laramie to Antarctica is an adventure. Day, who is known for his frequent forays around the globe, said travel has become more difficult, or at least it seems so to him.
“It was logistically difficult to get from Laramie to Argentina,” Day said. “Just getting out of Laramie in the middle of January can be challenging.”
Day eventually landed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and then joined his fellow Antarctic travelers on a flight to Ushuaia, the southernmost tip of the country in South America known by some as “The End of the World.”
There he boarded the National Geographic Explorer cruise ship with about 150 fellow travelers through Lindblad Expeditions.
For the next two days, it was an endurance test to travel 600 miles through the Drake Passage. This is where the Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean extend into the Southern Ocean. It is known to be potentially quite rough, but Day said the crossing wasn’t too bad, although he was very relieved when that segment of the trip was over.
“As we came into view of the South Shetland Islands, penguins swam alongside the ship,” Day said. “It was just wonderful to see them and to know that we made it across the passage.”
The trip itinerary included six days visiting various islands. The route started on the east side of the peninsula. Icebergs floated about, rising 80- to 90-feet above the water surface. When the expedition moved to the west side icebergs became more numerous; it was more in keeping with what Day had envisioned for Antarctica.
Because of the fragility of the habitat on shore, the travelers were restricted on where they could go and how long they could stay.
“They take concerns for the ecosystem of Antarctica very seriously,” Day said. “We were limited on how many people could be on shore at once. For that reason, we had limited time and areas we could explore.”
By far the most common wildlife Day saw were penguins. On Day Four, they visited Paulet Island, the summer home of more than 100,000 breeding pairs of Adélie penguins. Unfortunately it was too windy to land, but they could certainly hear the din of so many penguins.
“We saw lots of penguins throughout the trip and their waddling was just a joy to watch,” Day said. “The noise was incredible, as was the smell. The birds were always talking.”
In addition to the Adélie penguins, Day said they also saw Gentoo penguins, distinctive Chinstrap penguins, and one lone Emperor penguin. They also observed killer and humpback whales, seals and numerous species of seabirds.
The adventure included a few kayak excursions, cruises via Zodiac inflatable boats and walks on the beaches. There were opportunities to take hikes, but Day said he never got that far from the beaches because of his passion for photography, resulting in slow movement.
Day can attest that the water there is rather nippy. Those on the ship with the desire to check it out joined in the Polar Plunge — jumping into the water itself.
“It was so cold,” Day said. “It was also very salty. I was coated in a thin layer of salt just in that short dip.”
Generally the weather was almost Laramie-like at about 45 degrees. The exception was Day Five at the Bransfield Straight on the west side of the peninsula.
“It was bitterly cold at about 10 degrees and windy,” Day said. “We were out in the Kodiacs and they came around to us, bringing hot chocolate and brandy.”
After six days of exploring the peninsula it was time to pay the piper and, once again, cross back to Argentina via the 600-mile Drake Passage.
In recalling the highs and lows of the trip, Day said there were challenging times, but those were outweighed by so many amazing views and experiences.
“I’m so happy I went,” Day said. “I likely won’t do it again. But I am very glad for the experience.”