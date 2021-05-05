A group of volunteers collected more than 130 bags of trash and dog waste on the Pilot Hill parcel during a clean-up effort on April 24.
Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc., reported that the weather was cool, but the mood among volunteers was bright.
“Everyone seemed to truly get enjoy getting out and working on sprucing up the area,” she said.
After dispersing across the open space for a couple hours, volunteers gathered up their collection for a group photo before sending a couple pick-up loads of trash to the Laramie Landfill.
Brown Mathews said they’re excited to see how much trash other groups are able to collect this spring as Laramie enters the clean-up season, now that the snow has melted.
“We send out a friendly challenge to other clean-up groups to join us in showing off how much trash they gather,” she said.
Construction on the first phase of trails on the parcel is set to begin late May and run through late June. Seven miles of new trails are on the agenda, including a second east-to-west route across the property.
Brown Mathews said volunteers in the community have been eager to support the Pilot Hill Project since its inception several years ago.
“We cannot thank this community enough for their ongoing support and generosity,” she said.