Grab your spotting scopes and binoculars. As carols fill the air and Christmas trees twinkle, it’s time for the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count.
The Christmas Bird Count involves looking for and keeping track of all birds seen in a specified area during a designated 24-hour period during the Christmas season.
Laurel Armstrong, president of the Laramie Audubon Society, said the local count is planned for Saturday, Dec. 17. The group’s goal is to record every bird seen within a 7.5-mile radius of town.
“We welcome birders of all abilities,” Armstrong said. “We will pair novice birders with more experienced ones if they request it or if they are concerned with identifying birds.”
Armstrong is an avid birder and has participated in about six Christmas bird counts. It’s now a permanent fixture on her Christmas season to-do list.
“The first year it was extremely cold, about minus-20 degrees,” Armstrong said. “I had a driving route and there were very few birds out. Just before finishing, we got out of the car for a few minutes at LaBonte Park. Suddenly a bald eagle flew right past us, very low. It sure made our day.”
Last year 18 volunteers made up nine teams and, by the end, counted an impressive 3,396 birds and 40 different species. House sparrows, rock pigeons and American crows were most common, but one group had quite a treat. They spotted a black-crowned night heron, a rare sight in Laramie, but especially this time of year. A record-breaking 30 brewer’s blackbirds were also tallied. The mild weather leading up to the count likely allowed the birds to linger before heading farther south. Other noteworthy sightings included 34 green-winged teals, six northern harriers and 10 Wilson’s snipes.
Nationally, the 2022 count is in its 123rd year. The data collected provides an early-winter bird census from thousands of volunteers across the country, Canada and many countries in the Western Hemisphere.
On Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank Chapman suggested that, rather than shooting birds, people count them. Up until the turn of the century, people commonly engaged in a holiday tradition known as the Christmas “Side Hunt.” They chose sides and went afield with their guns and whoever brought in the biggest pile of birds won.
Chapman called for an end to the slaughter and suggested counting birds instead. So began the Christmas Bird Count. In 1900, 27 birders participated in 25 different locations and collectively they tallied a total of 90 species.
Albany County’s counts began in December 1974, and it is now one of 20 events in Wyoming. Counters accomplish their goal in a variety of modes, including driving vehicles, walking and even skiing or snowshoeing.
Participants need to register ahead of time to get their route. Teams head out the day of the count at their own timing, but often around 8 a.m. as birds become more active. Routes can be covered typically in a few hours, but time spent varies on the route, the pace and birding style of the observers.
Birders preferring to watch a feeder on the day of the count record both the time spent watching and the highest count of each species seen at one time. For example, if five house finches are observed at 8 a.m., but then 12 at 10 a.m., the later number is the one recorded.
Participants must pre-register before the day of the count to get their route assignment. Then on the day of the count, they gather at The Grounds coffee shop at noon for data submission and to possibly get another route assignment to continue in the afternoon. In addition, all participants are invited to a potluck/chili supper to compile results. There also is the opportunity to drop off observation forms anytime on the day of the count.
“The whole adventure is a lot of fun,” Armstrong said. “Shay Howlin also does an awesome job coordinating the count.”