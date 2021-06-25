The U.S. Forest Service, in partnership with Common Outdoor Ground, is seeking volunteers for Wednesday, June 30, to assist in maintenance and opening of the Nash Fork Campground in the Snowy Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The Nash Fork Campground has been closed for more than 10 years and will now provide an additional destination for campers seeking designated campground amenities in the Snowy Range.
In order to open these 27 campsites, a variety of general maintenance tasks are required, including picnic table assembly, debris cleanup, campsite clearing, signpost installation and painting. Volunteers are being asked to assist with the effort.
COG is organizing the event, which will take place from 4-7 p.m. June 30. Interested individuals or groups are being asked to RSVP using the online registration link (https://commonoutdoorground.z2systems.com/np/clients/commonoutdoorground/event.jsp?event=19&). Volunteers should meet at the Nash Fork Campground, located west of Centennial in the Snowy Range on Brooklyn Lake Road (Forest Road 317). For directions from Laramie, visit the Nash Fork Campground recreation page.
Following a safety briefing, multiple work groups will be organized for a variety of tasks. Sandwiches will be provided by Common Outdoor Ground. Volunteers should bring work gloves and appropriate footwear, clothing, sunscreen, bug spray, etc.
Volunteers are invited to camp at Nash Fork Campground after the event and be the first campground users in more than a decade. This camping opportunity is only open to volunteers.
This is the fourth year that Common Outdoor Ground has assisted the Laramie Ranger District under a signed agreement. The agreement facilitates coordination of volunteers and resources for multiple workdays throughout the year. COG is a community organization providing volunteer support for sustainability of outdoor spaces in southeast Wyoming.
Contact COG with questions via email, commonoutdoorground@gmail.com, or on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/commonoutdoorground.
More information can also be found on the U.S. Forest Service website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home, or social media channels: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.