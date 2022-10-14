...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 427, 428, 429, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Carter Mangus of Laramie tries to take a stick from Kallie, a German shorthair pointer, while walking with Kevin Smith of Thermopolis, left, and Laramie resident Korey Smith along the Laramie River Greenbelt Park in April. Parks are one of the numerous government services funded in part by the fifth-penny tax.
This November, local voters will see two separate questions on their ballots regarding sales tax. One will ask if they want to renew the general purpose excise tax for another four years, and the other will ask if they want to make it permanent in Albany County.
Known as the fifth-cent or fifth-penny, this tax adds one extra cent per dollar to the four cents of sales tax collected by the state. The money collected from the tax goes back to the Albany County, Laramie and Rock River governments for use in a variety of basic services.
The fifth-penny tax has been in use since 1986, with voters choosing to renew it every year since then. A vote to continue the tax would not increase sales tax, but keep it the same as it is now at a rate of 6%. Food is exempt from this tax.
Governments use the fifth-penny tax to provide services like parks, roads, the fire department and law enforcement. A portion of the tax revenue also goes towards aiding local groups like Laramie Interfaith, SAFE Project, Laramie Regional Airport and the Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Money from the tax goes into each local government’s general fund. In fiscal year 2021, fifth-penny tax collections of $6.6 million went to the city of Laramie and made up nearly 19% of the city’s budget for services and operations, according to city documents.
The Albany County government collected over $1 million from the tax, which made up nearly 5% of its budget. The tax accounts for roughly 25% of the general fund budget for the town of Rock River, town clerk Andrea Lamb said.
“We are not a rich community as far as mineral extractions, so our budgets are always small comparatively in Wyoming,” said Pete Gosar, the Chairman of the Albany County Board of Commissioners.
Local governments in Albany County have come to rely on the tax to provide basic services, as allotments from the state government have decreased over time.
“It’s a significant help to the town for the standard stuff we provide on a daily basis,” Lamb said.
Gosar noted that a portion of the tax is paid for by visitors in addition to residents. In 2021, tourists paid $4.6 million in sales taxes, which was about 20% of the total paid, according to city documents.
On the ballot
Voters will have two decisions to make on the ballot regarding the fifth-penny tax.
One ballot question will ask voters whether or not they want to renew the general purpose 1% tax for another four years, starting Jan. 1, 2023, and running through Dec. 31, 2026.
Another ballot question will ask voters whether or not they want to make the general purpose 1% tax permanent starting Jan. 1, 2023. If approved by voters, this would eliminate the need for voter approval of the fifth-penny tax every four years.
Each question stands alone on the ballot, meaning voters should provide a “for” or “against” vote for both based on their opinion.
If voters approve the proposition to make the tax permanent, it will be passed regardless of the outcome of the four year renewal proposition, according to city documents.