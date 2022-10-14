This November, local voters will see two separate questions on their ballots regarding sales tax. One will ask if they want to renew the general purpose excise tax for another four years, and the other will ask if they want to make it permanent in Albany County.

Known as the fifth-cent or fifth-penny, this tax adds one extra cent per dollar to the four cents of sales tax collected by the state. The money collected from the tax goes back to the Albany County, Laramie and Rock River governments for use in a variety of basic services.

