...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Albany County voters will see multiple items on the ballot related to taxes this year. In addition to propositions regarding general sales taxes, voters will decide whether or not the county renews its 2% tax on lodging.
The 2% lodging tax has been in place in Albany County since 1989, according to the League of Women Voters of Wyoming voter guide. It is added to the 3% lodging tax imposed by the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the 2% rebated by Albany County, resulting in an overall 7% sales tax rate on lodging.
The extra 2% tax applies to the cost for hotels and other amenities officially registered as lodging, Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board Chair David Wright said.
Collections from the tax go toward the tourism board, making up about 75% of the group’s budget, Wright said. In fiscal year 2020-21, the lodging tax brought in a total of about $664,000.
The tourism board uses that money to support tourism in the area primarily through marketing. The group also sponsors local events and amenities that bring visitors to town.
Past grants from the tourism board to community groups include $15,000 to Laramie Jubilee Days and $10,000 to the Pilot Hill Project. Money from the tax has also been used to support Albany County School District 1, Special Olympics and the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, among others.
The tourism board helps recruit visitors to Albany County, which also helps everyone in the community as it brings more business to local stores, restaurants and hotels, Wright said.
“It's not money coming from our local community,” Wright said. “It's money coming into our local community from visitors.”
He stressed that voting to renew the tax wouldn’t add an additional cost to visitors, but keep rates the same as they are now.
If the tax is not approved, tourism promotion in Albany County would look very different.
“Essentially anything we could do to grow Albany County would be lost,” Wright said. “There would be no advertising.”