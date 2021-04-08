Earlier this week, Albany County received more than 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. According to Sagan Wheeler, director of marketing and communications with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the hospital, Albany County Public Health and the University of Wyoming are able to expand the clinic and offer more opportunities and an additional site in which to be vaccinated.
Among the sites will be the Albany County Vaccine Clinic. Vaccinations will take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday. The clinic is at 2901 E. Armory Road.
There are approximately 200 vaccines available and these will be administered on a first come, first serve basis, according to Wheeler. However, if there is a surge of walk-ins, it may be necessary to ask people to either return at a different time, or schedule an appointment.
While the vaccine is available at other locations (listed below), walk-ins will only be done at the Albany County Vaccine Clinic site.
The sites offering scheduled vaccinations are:
- Pole Mountain Pharmacy
- Walgreen’s
- Walmart
- Albany Community Health Clinic
- Downtown Clinic
- Ivinson Medical Group
- Family Physicians of Laramie
- Laramie Pediatrics
- Stitches Acute Care