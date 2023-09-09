Hundreds of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s disease will join together on Sept. 16 for the Albany County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
One of seven Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming Walks to End Alzheimer’s in 2023, the walk in Laramie will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The walk has a fundraising goal of $32,500. Collectively, the seven Wyoming Walks have a target of $143,500, according to a news release.
More than 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.
“This disease annually kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined,” said Robin McIntyre, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming, in the release. “It’s time we put an end to Alzheimer’s.”
The proceeds from the walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming, enabling it to continue to provide the information, programs and services for those who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, as well as services for their family and caregivers. All of those services are provided at no charge.
Research to find a cure
Walks also support research to find a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research. Currently, it is funding 1,000 projects with more than $320 million in 54 countries around the world.
Edward Jones is national sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Sponsors for the Albany County Walk include A.D. Martin Lumber Co., AAA Recycling and Salvage, StagePoint Federal Credit Union, Trihydro and UniWyo Credit Union.
Walk in Laramie
The Albany County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will kick off at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 16, at Optimist Park. To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the seven Wyoming Walks to End Alzheimer’s, visit online at www.alz.org/walk. For more information, call the free 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900, or contact Robin McIntyre by email at rmcintyre@alz.org.
Key facts about Alzheimer’s disease
• 10,000 Wyomingites are among 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease.
• Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
• Since 2000, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%, while deaths from heart disease have declined 7%.
• Women make up two-thirds of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s — and two-thirds of the family caregivers.
• In Wyoming alone, more than 16,000 family and friends are serving as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 21 million hours of support in 2022 valued at nearly $382 million.
