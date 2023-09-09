Hundreds of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s disease will join together on Sept. 16 for the Albany County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

One of seven Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming Walks to End Alzheimer’s in 2023, the walk in Laramie will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The walk has a fundraising goal of $32,500. Collectively, the seven Wyoming Walks have a target of $143,500, according to a news release.

