The Albany County community will gather this weekend in remembrance, support and hope for those struggling with dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a local Walk to End Alzheimer’s, with the proceeds benefiting the organization to support Wyomingites fighting the disease as patients and caretakers.
More than 10,000 people ages 65 and older in Wyoming have Alzheimer’s and about 16,000 family members are acting as caregivers, according to Alzheimer’s Association data.
In addition to the walk, Saturday’s event will include presentations from speakers on their own personal experiences with the disease.
The speakers include Miss Wyoming, Wyoming District 14 state Rep. Trey Sherwood and Robin McIntyre, who will develop early onset Alzheimer’s as the result of a rare genetic mutation. McIntyre is chairing the event and will speak on her experience going through clinical trials to help find a cure.
“For me, it’s become kind of a passion to raise funds and awareness,” McIntyre said. “Unless we find a cure for the disease, my future and that of millions of others is uncertain.”
McIntyre explained that with the baby boomer population aging, the number of people expected to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by 2050 could overwhelm the health care system. On top of the people who are suffering with the disease themselves, there are countless others who make sacrifices to care for affected loved ones.
“That’s a lot of people who are loved ones who are maybe even struggling with health issues of their own,” she said. “Trying to take care of people who have memory loss is quite a challenge.”
Before the walk, participants will have the opportunity to add to a memory garden full of artificial flowers based on each person’s motivation to help the cause. While Alzheimer’s is the most common version of dementia, the walk supports people impacted by all variations of dementia.
Registration for the walk is donation based, and anyone who wants to participate is welcome. Donors who contribute $100 or more will receive a T-shirt. At the end of the walk, there will be a raffle with prizes.
People can register as individuals or as a team. Registration is available online or in-person at the start of the event.
As of Tuesday, $15,545 had been raised for the local walk, with 64 participants and 15 teams registered.
“The walk is important to raise awareness and also to have the community pledge to take care of their loved ones who find themselves in that situation,” McIntyre said.