After a months-long COVID-19 hiatus, the nationally recognized and grassroots preventative medicine program “Walk with a Doc” resumes its twice monthly promenade around Washington Park this Sunday.
During the winter months, walks typically take place indoors at the University of Wyoming field house. However, because of the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, the free health program was unable to safely continue.
“The last year with COVID restrictions has been very stressful for many people,” Dr. Emma Bjore, certified medical director for Ivinson Memorial hospital, said Tuesday. She added finding the time and motivation to get the recommended 30 minutes per day/five days a week during a pandemic is hard.
Now, with spring in bloom, more residents receiving vaccines and an easing of COVID restrictions, Bjore excitedly announced that “Walk with A Doc” will return to its normal operation.
The medical program averages approximately 30 core participants who are very, Bjore said. She hopes to see more join.
“I’d love to see a bunch of new faces, and get to know more of our community,” she said.
In the past, guest speakers have been invited to share a few words either about their field of medicine or other health topics. Bjore said these speakers range from private practitioners to hospital personnel. This year, Dr. Timothy Govaerts, a nephrologist (kidney) specialist, will give a brief verbal presentation on kidney disease and health, which he said can be better managed through increased physical activity.
“All of our organs rely on (healthy) blood vessel for oxygen, nutrients, etc.,” Govaerts said. He added physical activity can play a significant part in managing blood vessel health, particularly for the kidney, which are essentially “big bags of blood vessels.”
Participating walkers will have an opportunity to ask questions and share a dialogue with wither Govaerts or Bjore after the presentation or during the walk around the park. In part, the program provides community members an opportunity to engage with medical doctors in a casual and educational manner.
Additionally, it provides individuals an opportunity to fulfill minor exercise goals they might otherwise be unmotivated to complete.
“Self motivation is just part of the human nature … it makes things a lot easier,” Bjore said.
To help motivate individuals move away from a sedentary lifestyle and toward a healthier, more active one, Bjore sets a routine date, time and place for “Walk with a Doc” participants to meet.
When asked if the program was really necessary in a community already known for its outdoors activities (i.e. fishing, mountain biking and hiking), Bjore said Laramie isn’t unique in any regard.
“[Laramie] is probably more active than a lot of communities, but (is likely) still not meeting exercise goals,” she said. She added 30 minutes of physical activity a day, five days a week is the standard recommendation to maintain good health.
ABOUT WALK WITH A DOC
With support from Ivinson Medical Group, Bjore started the Laramie chapter of Walk with a Doc in the fall of 2017. Since its inception, Bjore has attended almost every walkunless there is a snow storm or major holiday.
The program was initiated by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio in 2005, according to the official website. Born out of frustration and inability to effect behavioral change in a clinical setting, Sabgir invited patients to join him for a morning walk at a local park. To his surprise, over 100 individuals participated.
Recognized today by the Surgeon General of the Unites States as one of the most important things anyone can do for their health, Walk with a Doc is active in over 30 countries, 47 states with 530 chapters. With over 8,200 events per year, 71% of participants have gotten more exercise; nearly 30% have maintained their new level of activity.
Join Laramie’s “Walk with a Doc” events from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, located between 18th and Sheridan Streets.