It started with the crows. Laramie resident Peggy McCrackin chatted with friends in front of her house on 13th and Reynolds streets when about 50 crows flew into a tree in her yard and started making a raucous racket.
“It was deafening,” McCrackin said. “And my dog, Luna, barked hysterically.”
McCrackin figured the dog was barking at the crows until she noticed Luna was not looking at the crows, but in a different direction. While ardently barking, Luna also looked back at McCrackin as if wanting her to see what had her in such a tizzy.
“I figured maybe Luna was barking at a squirrel or a house cat,” McCrackin said. “So I looked around the corner of my house and was stunned to see a mountain lion lounging under a table in the corner of my yard. Luna was a mere 10 feet away. Luckily, the cat remained calm and unconcerned.”
“Mountain lion! Mountain lion!” McCrackin exclaimed as she grabbed Luna’s collar and headed through her garage to her friends out front. It was also about that time that Jake Riske, owner of Jake’s Repair, arrived to work on McCrackin’s dryer.
McCrackin warned everyone to stay back, fearing the mountain lion might attack instead of remaining so calm. Police dispatch was called, along with Laramie Police Department Animal Control. Meanwhile, Riske took a few photos of the animal.
The response from emergency personnel was swift. All ended up in McCrackin’s house figuring out how to dart the cat that was then well-hidden beneath a leafy lilac bush. A window was removed, but the lion stayed put, preventing a clean shot.
In an effort to get the cat to move, LPD Animal Control Officer Teresa Bingham eased down the alley to make a little noise, hoping the cat would come out of its hiding place. It is at this point the feline tale is taken over by Bingham because, of all things, McCrackin had to head out for a dental appointment, leaving everyone in her house to deal with the cougar.
Bingham said she made some noise just on the other side of the fence, but the lion didn’t move. The mountain lion, which turned out to be a 2-year-old female weighing 60-70 pounds, finally edged out from the bushes, but was too close for Wyoming Game and Fish Warden Elise Huysman to take a shot.
The animal took off, and then the search was on. Bingham said animal control searched the area for about a half hour, and then returned to the office while others continued looking. After about 45 minutes, calls came in from residents spotting the animal. It was eventually darted on 16th Street and then fell asleep at 13th and Mill streets.
Caroline Rosinski, public information specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s office in Laramie, said the mountain lion was immobilized, transported and released in the Snowy Range.
“It was a good outcome all around,” Rosinski said. “Law enforcement coordinated well, the cat was released and nobody was hurt.”
A similar outcome occurred about two years ago in the same general area of north Laramie. In that case the animal making a wrong turn into town was a black bear.
Laramie resident Jim Pew got a call from his neighbors at about 5:30 in the morning, telling him he had a bear in his backyard.
“The bear climbed over the fence from their yard to mine, likely to get away from their two dogs,” Pew said. “Then the bear climbed a large spruce tree in my backyard and stayed there, well hidden, until the police and a game warden arrived.”
Like the mountain lion, the bear was rather uncooperative in allowing an easy shot with the tranquilizer gun. Pew said once the bear was hit and the drug took effect, the bear fell part way down the tree when it got hung up on a branch.
“The game warden had to climb the tree to get it free and out of the tree,” Pew said. “Then, they put it on a gurney and, due to the difficulty in getting out of the yard, took it through my house first and then into the garage.”
As with the mountain lion, all ended well. The bear was transported to the mountains and released.
While not common, wildlife wandering into town occurs somewhat regularly. Bingham said one or two mountain lions come into town each year; a bear appears about every other year.
“Moose are the most common as they wander into town from the Pole Mountain area,” Bigham said. “Tranquilizing something that large and getting it transported elsewhere takes some real team effort.”
She also said both McCrackin and Pew did the right thing by getting pets away, giving the animal plenty of distance, and calling 911. From there, police dispatch notifies both LPD Animal Control and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.