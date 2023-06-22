It started with the crows. Laramie resident Peggy McCrackin chatted with friends in front of her house on 13th and Reynolds streets when about 50 crows flew into a tree in her yard and started making a raucous racket.

“It was deafening,” McCrackin said. “And my dog, Luna, barked hysterically.”

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

