As a child, Nate Master would go downstairs every day and see a photograph of his father’s reflection in a monument at the South pole above the family piano.
“I have that picture here, and I’m going to take a picture of me holding that picture,” Master said.
A licensed professional surveyor, Master now is stationed at the South pole as part of a six-month Antarctica deployment. He’s supervising a civilian survey team stationed at the South pole and eventually at McMurdo Station on the Ross Sea.
“My father came to Antarctica during his time in the Navy,” Master said. “He trained to come here as a weatherman in Norfolk, Virginia, and had many different historic experiences here, like being on the very first WinFly, a flight bringing personnel to the southernmost continent.”
John (Jack) Master spent three summers there in 1970-73 as an airman in the Navy.
“I was an Aerographer’s Mate (weatherman) Second Class (in 1972),” said the elder Master in an email. “My main duties were weather observation and Rawinsonde (battery-powered telemetry) weather balloons.
“Operation Deep Freeze was a Navy mission supporting the National Science Foundation researchers in the Antarctic among other things.”
He spent his time at McMurdo Station, a few weeks at the South pole and some time at Byrd Station. Byrd Station is a former research station established by the United States in West Antarctica.
“It was beautiful, unique and a challenging place to live and fly in,” John Master said. “And a great place to come home from.”
Nate Master said his experiences have been very different than his father’s.
“My current experiences are slightly different than his, as my job and position give me much more freedom to enjoy Antarctica than he had,” he said. “Surveying allows me to be involved in almost everything there is to see and do here by necessity.”
Nate Master said that his father, who’s now comfortable at home in Pennsylvania, is aware of the family legacy.
“His only expectation for me is to come back home safe and well, as he knows the perils that can be found in this wilderness,” he said. “He and my family are very proud that I am here following in his footsteps 50 years later, and I am proud to be a part of something so profound and inspiring to others.
“We both came here to see the last wilderness on Earth.”
He said that the idea of exploration was a normal part of family life.
“Just in our family, my father, my grandfather, we have wanderlust, I guess you’d call it,” Nate Master said. “We’d be having slideshows at my grandmother’s house. As I went through high school, dad would do public speaking in school, and I would see people would actually be interested in it because it is such a unique place.”
After Antarctica, though, John Master “left wanderlust with my grandfather and me,” he said. “After his four years in the Navy, he’s content to not get too far from western Pennsylvania, where I grew up.”
But those years of travel proved to be inspiring.
The John and Jenna Master family moved to Wyoming about four years ago when one of their sons came to the University of Wyoming. Both sons, John and Chris, are now enrolled at UW and their youngest child, Emma, is a high school senior.
Nate Master described Laramie as “the home that we should have moved to 20 years ago. We had always known about Laramie and loved Laramie; loved hunting and finally decided we need a change.”
He took a local job at WWC Engineering, which was “a great group of people and hard to leave,“ Nate Master said.
Still, he said that when the opportunity to work in Antarctica materialized, he couldn’t say no.
“You forget about those younger ideas and then one day this job appeared and I couldn’t pass it up,” he said. “It seemed how things were meant to be at this point in my life.”
Although Nate Master is anticipating the day when his sons graduate and find ways to carry on the family tradition of traveling to Antarctica, Jenna Masters is not as eager for them to share that wanderlust.
“I am not adventurous at all,” she said. “It’s possible that I may someday join Nate on the ice, but I first have to endure the long flight.
“I’ve been keeping busy at home with the kids to keep my mind from missing Nate. We celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary in May, and this is definitely the longest we’ve ever been apart. It was difficult spending Christmas without him, but I know his return home is getting closer.”
As a full-time employee, Nate Master will return to Laramie in February and spend the next six months examining the data his team collected and planning for the next austral summer. He also will shape the goals for next year’s survey work, which he said is fundamental to surveying.
Nate Master said he believes in the value of surveying as a profession. In a nod to the family need to explore, he said that surveying allows a person to go anywhere and to locations where others may never go.
“It’s even about getting to talk to people, getting backstories in the community. You can be anywhere and everywhere at the same time,” he said. “There is always a puzzle to solve, so bringing that to Antarctica was a challenge for me and really put my skills in this area. Honestly, I really believe in this program.”
He said he is not surprised that Antarctica is inspiring to people, and that the interest his father sparked still burns.
“I want to make sure that, for my part, I can make things go efficiently and smoothly. It makes it easier for others do to their work,” Nate Master said. “We provide something that people — the nation — can be proud of.
“We are down here to represent them, our nation, in front of the world and to help. There are so many nations involved here, that to be a representative of our country, it means a lot. I want to do what I can to inspire one kid. If I can do that, then what I’ve done is an achievement. That is my goal, and surveying is my vehicle for doing that.”
And as much as he daydreamed looking at his father’s photo coming down those stairs every morning, Nate Master said it can’t hold a candle to reality.
“Lo and behold, it’s been better than what I expected,” he said.