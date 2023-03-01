The Laramie Community Recreation Center is offering a bit of spring break in a family friendly, shark-free location.
“Luau in Laradise,” hosted by the Laramie Community Recreation Center offers a break from winter from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
This event is open to all ages and is free with a recreation center membership or purchase of a day pass.
“Summer in Laramie is still a long way out and we need a little warm weather celebration to get us through,” said Recreation Coordinator Laura Tangeman.
“Luau in Laradise” will feature tropical events including music, hula lessons, a limbo contest, hula hoop competition, pineapple and coconut bowling, sandcastle building, a log roll and iceberg in the pools, and rubber ducky races in the pool’s “lazy river.”
There will also be a sand table with sea shells to discover, music and a photo booth, Jodi Guerin, recreation manager said.
Participants can also enjoy a variety of refreshments, including ice cream served in souvenir coconut shells.
“Come out and enjoy the community spirit of the event,” said Guerin. She said she anticipates about 500 people to attend the event.
Those lounging in Laradise will also have a chance to win prizes by showing up in their best luau or beach attire. Whether or not they compete, attendees are encouraged to dress in luau shirts, tropical summer hat or grass skirt, Guerin said.
